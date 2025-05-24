ETV Bharat / international

German Woman Arrested After 17 Stabbed At Hamburg's Central Train Station

A 39-year-old German woman was arrested on Friday after at least 17 people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg's busy central train station.

Investigators work at Hamburg, Germany's Central Station on Friday, May 23, 2025, after several people were injured in a knife attack.
Investigators work at Hamburg, Germany's Central Station on Friday, May 23, 2025, after several people were injured in a knife attack. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 24, 2025 at 7:37 AM IST

1 Min Read

Berlin: A stabbing attack at the busy central train station in the German city of Hamburg left multiple people injured, some of them in life-threatening condition, authorities said. A woman was arrested as the suspect.

The attacker targeted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station at around 6 p.m., according to police. The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany’s second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Police said that "several” people had life-threatening injuries, but didn't give specific figures. Late Friday evening, Hamburg's fire service said that 17 people were hurt in total — four of them with life-threatening injuries, another six with serious injuries and seven with light injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

Police said a 39-year-old woman, a German national, was arrested at the scene without putting up resistance and that they believe after watching video footage that she acted alone. They secured the knife.

There was no immediate indication of any political motive, and investigators were looking into whether the suspect may have been mentally ill, police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth said. A high-speed ICE train with its doors open was still at the platform hours after the attack, but Abbenseth said that it was not a crime scene.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said it was “deeply shocked” by the attack. Four tracks at the station were closed Friday evening, and some long-distance trains were delayed or diverted. Carrying weapons, including knives, is banned at the station and on local transport in Hamburg.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's office said the German leader was appalled by the news and told Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher in a call Friday evening that “my thoughts are with the victims and their relatives.”

Berlin: A stabbing attack at the busy central train station in the German city of Hamburg left multiple people injured, some of them in life-threatening condition, authorities said. A woman was arrested as the suspect.

The attacker targeted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station at around 6 p.m., according to police. The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany’s second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Police said that "several” people had life-threatening injuries, but didn't give specific figures. Late Friday evening, Hamburg's fire service said that 17 people were hurt in total — four of them with life-threatening injuries, another six with serious injuries and seven with light injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

Police said a 39-year-old woman, a German national, was arrested at the scene without putting up resistance and that they believe after watching video footage that she acted alone. They secured the knife.

There was no immediate indication of any political motive, and investigators were looking into whether the suspect may have been mentally ill, police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth said. A high-speed ICE train with its doors open was still at the platform hours after the attack, but Abbenseth said that it was not a crime scene.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said it was “deeply shocked” by the attack. Four tracks at the station were closed Friday evening, and some long-distance trains were delayed or diverted. Carrying weapons, including knives, is banned at the station and on local transport in Hamburg.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's office said the German leader was appalled by the news and told Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher in a call Friday evening that “my thoughts are with the victims and their relatives.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAMBURG CENTRAL TRAIN STATIONKNIFE ATTACK AT HAMBURG STATIONGERMAN CITY OF HAMBURGGERMANY KNIFE ATTACKSTABBING AT HAMBURG TRAIN STATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.