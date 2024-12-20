ETV Bharat / international

US: Atlantic Navigation from India sanctioned for trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals

Washington: India-based Atlantic Navigation OPC Private Limited was slapped with American sanctions on Thursday on charges of trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals.

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on four entities and three vessels involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals, which generate billions of dollars worth of revenue for the Iranian regime, the Department of Treasury said.

"Iran continues to rely on its shadowy network of vessels, companies and facilitators to finance the development of its nuclear programme, the proliferation of its weapons systems and support to its proxies," said Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T Smith.

Simultaneously, the Department of State also imposed sanctions on four entities engaged in the Iranian petroleum trade and identified six vessels as blocked property. Iran's oil exports are enabled by a network of illicit shipping facilitators in multiple jurisdictions who, through obfuscation and deception, load and transport Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia, it said.

Atlantic Navigation OPC Private Limited is an India-based company involved in the transport of Iranian petroleum as the ISM manager of the vessel VIGOR, the State Department said.