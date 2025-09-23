ETV Bharat / international

At UNGA, Trump Claims He Stopped Conflict Between India And Pakistan

United Nations: US President Donald Trump again said he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, repeating his claim from the podium of the United Nations to world leaders gathered here for the 80th session of the General Assembly.

"Likewise, in a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable...Some were going for 31 years. Two of them, 31 think of it, 31 years. One was 36 years, one was 28 years," Trump said in his first address to world leaders at the General Debate from the UN podium in his second term as US President.

"I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed. This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, a vicious, violent war that was, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump added.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim nearly 50 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.