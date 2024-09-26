ETV Bharat / international

At UNGA, G4 Ministers Call For Expansion Of UNSC; Underscore Need To Transform Global Governance

New Delhi: The G4 Ministers on Thursday reiterated their call for the expansion of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership, which has been supported by a significant number of Member States throughout the negotiation process, in order to increase the Council’s legitimacy and ensure its effectiveness, the Ministry of External affairs said.

In a press statement issued by the MEA, the member states agreed on the need to enhance the role and participation of developing countries, and those significantly contributing to international peace and security, in the Security Council, in both membership categories.

In this vein, they also stressed the importance of an improved representation of under-represented and unrepresented groups and regions, such as Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean, in both membership categories. Ministers reaffirmed their strong support to the Common African Position (CAP) as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

Reviewing the work of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, the G4 Ministers positively noted the efforts by the Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) including multiple rounds of debates on reform models proposed by States and Groups as a concrete step closer towards reform.

At the same time, the G4 Ministers voiced strong concern over the persistent absence of substantial progress in the IGN and underlined the urgent need to begin text-based negotiations. In this context, the G4 Ministers welcomed the recent increase of support of text-based negotiations.

They noted the importance of the IGN’s adherence to the decision-making requirements and working methods laid out in the Charter of the United Nations and the rules and procedures of the General Assembly. They looked forward to engaging in further model discussions, including collective effort to develop a consolidated model.