At UN G-20 Meet, Jaishankar Calls For No-Nonsense Stance Against Terror, Reform in Multilateralism

United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that terrorism remains a "persistent threat" to development and stressed that the world must show neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities.

Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting here, Jaishankar said those who act against terrorists on any front render a "larger service to the international community as a whole". Speaking on the correlation between international peace and global development, he said that in recent times, both deteriorated in parallel.

"A persistent threat to development is that perennial disruptor of peace - terrorism," he said, adding, "It is imperative that the world display neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities." As the world confronts conflict, economic pressures and terrorism, the limitations of multilateralism and the United Nations are visible, Jaishankar said.

"The need for reforming multilateralism has never been greater,” he said, adding that today, the international situation is both politically and economically volatile.

“We as members of G20 have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction that is best done by undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, by firmly combating terrorism, and by appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security.”