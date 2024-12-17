ETV Bharat / international

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Attends Bhutan's 117th National Day, Discusses Ties And Trade

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, attended Bhutan's 117th National Day celebrations on Tuesday. They visited Bhutan to participate in the celebrations at the invitation of the Royal Government. Sarma was on a four-day official visit to the kingdom.

Sarma met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday and discussed strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan and advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions. The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan’s development, enhancing the welfare of its people, and promoting broader regional economic development.

Sarma in another meeting held over lunch with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Togbay also discussed issues concerning matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions. He noted that Assam and Bhutan have historically maintained connectivity through seven established trade routes, underscoring the enduring nature of their economic ties. In the course of their discussions, he assured the Bhutanese leadership of the Assam Government’s steadfast commitment and cooperation to bolstering trade infrastructure along the Assam-Bhutan border.

He emphasised the creation of additional trade routes to facilitate trade and commerce in line with the needs of Bhutanese traders. He also highlighted Assam’s efforts under the Asom Mala initiative to strengthen road connectivity, particularly between Kokrajhar and Gelephu.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi was also present during the meeting. The festivities, held at the scenic Changlimithang Grounds in Thimphu, left an indelible impression on Sarma, who described the experience as uniquely moving.