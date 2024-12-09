ETV Bharat / international

Day After Assad Regime Collapse, Israel Strikes 'Chemical Weapons Sites' And Long-Range Rockets In Syria

Israel foreign minister Gideon Saar said the 'only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens'.

Israel has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors, the foreign minister said Monday.
Israeli soldiers stand guard on a security fence gate near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 6 minutes ago

Jerusalem: Israel has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors, the foreign minister said Monday.

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens," Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday. “That’s why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.”

Syrian rebels reached Damascus over the weekend and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government following nearly 14 years of civil war, raising hopes for a more peaceful future but also concerns about a potential security vacuum in the country, which is still split among armed groups.

An Associated Press journalist in Damascus reported airstrikes in the area of the Mezzeh military airport, southwest of the capital, on Sunday. The airport has previously been targeted in Israeli airstrikes, but it was not immediately clear who launched the latest strike. Saar did not provide details about when or where the strikes took place.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years, targeting what it says are military sites related to Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, both of which were close allies of Assad. Israeli officials rarely comment on individual strikes.

Syria agreed to give up its chemical weapons stockpile in 2013 after the government was accused of launching an attack near Damascus that killed hundreds of people. However, it is widely believed to have kept some of the weapons and was accused of using them again in subsequent years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Read More

  1. US Strikes IS Camps In Syria, Biden Says Assad's Fall 'Act Of Justice' But Also 'A Moment Of Risk'
  2. Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Flees To Moscow After Fall Of Damascus, Russian State Media Say
  3. Explained | Ouster of Assad Regime in Syria: Why India Needs to Take a Wait and Watch Approach

Jerusalem: Israel has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors, the foreign minister said Monday.

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens," Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday. “That’s why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.”

Syrian rebels reached Damascus over the weekend and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government following nearly 14 years of civil war, raising hopes for a more peaceful future but also concerns about a potential security vacuum in the country, which is still split among armed groups.

An Associated Press journalist in Damascus reported airstrikes in the area of the Mezzeh military airport, southwest of the capital, on Sunday. The airport has previously been targeted in Israeli airstrikes, but it was not immediately clear who launched the latest strike. Saar did not provide details about when or where the strikes took place.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years, targeting what it says are military sites related to Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, both of which were close allies of Assad. Israeli officials rarely comment on individual strikes.

Syria agreed to give up its chemical weapons stockpile in 2013 after the government was accused of launching an attack near Damascus that killed hundreds of people. However, it is widely believed to have kept some of the weapons and was accused of using them again in subsequent years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Read More

  1. US Strikes IS Camps In Syria, Biden Says Assad's Fall 'Act Of Justice' But Also 'A Moment Of Risk'
  2. Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Flees To Moscow After Fall Of Damascus, Russian State Media Say
  3. Explained | Ouster of Assad Regime in Syria: Why India Needs to Take a Wait and Watch Approach

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAEL STRIKE SYRIABASHAR AL ASSADSYRIAISRAELASSAD REGIME FALL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.