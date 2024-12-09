ETV Bharat / international

Day After Assad Regime Collapse, Israel Strikes 'Chemical Weapons Sites' And Long-Range Rockets In Syria

Israeli soldiers stand guard on a security fence gate near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors, the foreign minister said Monday.

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens," Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday. “That’s why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.”

Syrian rebels reached Damascus over the weekend and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government following nearly 14 years of civil war, raising hopes for a more peaceful future but also concerns about a potential security vacuum in the country, which is still split among armed groups.

An Associated Press journalist in Damascus reported airstrikes in the area of the Mezzeh military airport, southwest of the capital, on Sunday. The airport has previously been targeted in Israeli airstrikes, but it was not immediately clear who launched the latest strike. Saar did not provide details about when or where the strikes took place.