Asia Warming Twice As Fast As Global Average: World Meteorological Organization Report

Hyderabad: Asia is currently warming nearly twice as fast as the global average with 2024 emerging as the warmest or second warmest year on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said in its latest report.

According to the WMO’s State of the Climate in Asia 2024 report, the abnormal temperatures are fuelling more extreme weather and wreaking a heavy toll on the region’s economies, ecosystems and societies.

The report says that the warming trend between 1991–2024 was almost double that during the 1961–1990 period adding in 2024, heatwaves gripped a record area of the ocean. Sea surface temperatures were the highest on record, with Asia’s sea surface decadal warming rate nearly double the global average, it said.

Sea Level Rise

The report further said that the sea level rise on the Pacific and Indian Ocean sides of the continent exceeded the global average, heightening risks for low-lying coastal areas.

Receding Glaciers

The WMO report also highlighted the devastating impact of the rising temperatures on glaciers. According to the WMO report, reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat were punishing for glaciers. In the central Himalayas and Tian Shan, 23 out of 24 glaciers suffered mass loss, leading to an increase in hazards like glacial lake outburst floods and landslides and long-term risks for water security, it said.

The report further said that extreme rainfall wreaked havoc and heavy casualties in many countries in the region, and tropical cyclones left a trail of destruction, whilst drought caused heavy economic and agricultural losses.

“The State of the Climate in Asia report highlights the changes in key climate indicators such as surface temperature, glacier mass and sea level, which will have major repercussions for societies, economies and ecosystems in the region. Extreme weather is already exacting an unacceptably high toll,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

“The work of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and their partners is more important than ever to save lives and livelihoods,” she said.

The report included a case study from Nepal, showing how strengthened early warning systems and anticipatory action enable communities to prepare for and respond to climate variability and change, thereby helping to protect lives and livelihoods. The State of the Climate reports are flagship reports of WMO and provide policy-relevant information for national and regional decision-making.

Temperatures

The WMO report noted that in 2024, Asia’s average temperature was about 1.04°C above the 1991–2020 average, ranking as the warmest or second warmest year on record, depending on the data set. Asia is the continent with the largest land mass extending to the Arctic and is warming more than twice as fast as the global average because the temperature increase over land is larger than the temperature increase over the ocean. Many parts of the region experienced extreme heat events in 2024 while prolonged heatwaves affected East Asia from April to November.

According to the WMO report, monthly average temperature records were broken one after another in Japan (April, July and October), in the Republic of Korea (April, June, August and September) and in China (April, May, August, September, and November). Heat waves were also reported in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East while Myanmar set a new national temperature record of 48.2°C, the report said.

Impact On Ocean Temperature

According to the WMO report, the entire oceanic area of the WMO Region II in Asia experienced surface ocean warming over the past decades, with particularly rapid rates in the northern Arabian Sea and Pacific Ocean. Average sea surface temperatures increased at a rate of 0.24°C per decade, which is double the global mean rate of 0.13°C per decade, the report said adding in 2024, most of the ocean area of Asia was affected by marine heatwaves of strong, severe, or extreme intensity – the largest extent since records began in 1993. The northern Indian Ocean and in the ocean area adjacent to Japan, the Yellow and East China seas were especially affected as per the report.

The report noted that during August and September 2024, nearly 15 million square kilometers of the region’s ocean was impacted – one tenth of the Earth’s entire ocean surface, about the same size as the Russian Federation and more than 1.5 times the area of China. The rates of sea-level rise in the Indian and Pacific Ocean areas bordering Asia are higher than the global mean rate over January 1993–November 2024.

Cryosphere Large parts of the Arctic Ocean experienced significant sea ice melt, with the ice edge shifting far northward by the end of the season. The High-Mountain Asia (HMA) region, centred on the Tibetan Plateau, contains the largest volume of ice outside the polar regions, with glaciers covering an area of approximately 100 000 square km. It is known as the world’s Third Pole. Over the last several decades, most glaciers in this region have been retreating.