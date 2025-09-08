ETV Bharat / international

ASEAN Benefits When China, India Engage: Singapore Minister

Singapore: Describing India and China as "drivers of Asia's growth", a senior Singaporean minister on Monday said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gain when New Delhi and Beijing engage.

"ASEAN is a platform where both giants (India and China) can connect with the wider region,” Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said at a forum here on the recent China-India initiative to reconnect. “Alongside ASEAN, they are drivers of Asia's growth," he asserted.

ASEAN is a regional organisation set up to promote economic growth, social progress, and regional peace and stability. The 10-member bloc comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Tan noted that ASEAN offers a thriving market, stability and opportunity for trade and cooperation.

He was speaking at the forum titled 'China and India: Fostering Growth, Investment and Trade Amid Global Uncertainty', organised by the East Asian Institute and the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore.

As Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, China and ASEAN have deeply integrated supply chains, Tan said, pointing out that Beijing is also one of ASEAN's top investors in infrastructure projects such as railways, ports and industrial parks. For India, there is also an opportunity for the country to integrate supply chains with ASEAN for key sectors like semiconductors and green energy, he said.

“Both parties (India and ASEAN) are also working on initiatives that will further strengthen the ASEAN-India relationship via digital and green economic initiatives,” said Tan, who is also the Minister of State for National Development. The minister also elaborated on Singapore’s bilateral ties with both China and India.

Singapore "recognises the importance of building a strong foundation of trust required for enduring China and India partnerships”, he said.

With India, Tan noted, Singapore signed its first FTA in 2005, creating conditions for greater trade and investments over the past two decades. The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), launched in 2022, held its third edition in New Delhi last month, alongside the India-Singapore Business Roundtable.