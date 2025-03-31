As 'Liberation Day' For US Tariff Looms, Countries Brace For Tariff Shock On April 2

By Krishnanand

The global economic order is bracing for a tectonic shift as April 2 approaches. Dubbed "Liberation Day" by US President Donald Trump, this date marks the scheduled announcement of a sweeping new tariff regime that threatens to refashion the established trade patterns and trigger potential trade wars.

The anticipation surrounding this announcement has reached fever pitch, with financial markets and government officials worldwide on high alert. The core premise of the Liberation Day tariffs is to implement what the Trump Administration calls reciprocal tariffs, which is aimed at matching the tariffs and other trade barriers imposed by other nations on US goods and services.

Earlier, there was speculation that the tariffs would target a select group of nations with the most significant trade imbalances with the United States. However, recent developments indicate a much broader scope. The President has now confirmed that the tariffs will apply to "essentially all countries," signaling a potentially drastic overhaul of US trade policy.

Past Trade Tensions: A History of Friction

This move follows a series of previous trade actions by the US, which have already strained relationships with key trading partners. For example, US-Canada Tariff War, US-Mexico Tariff War and Sino-US Trade Wars.

The US-Canada trade relationship, once a model of integration of two neighbouring economies, faced severe turbulence in the second Trump Administration. For example, disputes over lumber, agriculture, and automotive parts escalated into a tit-for-tat tariff war. This resulted in significant disruptions to cross-border supply chains, impacting industries reliant on the seamless flow of goods.

Canada also announced retaliatory tariffs on US steel and aluminum, among other products, which further exacerbated the situation, leading to economic losses on both sides. In this case, the eventual resolution, achieved after protracted negotiations, highlighted the fragility of even long-standing trade partnerships such as Canada and the USA.

US-Mexico Tariff War: Border Security and Trade Disruption

The US-Mexico tariff war, driven by concerns over border security and the flow of illegal narcotics, created significant economic instability. Tariffs imposed on Mexican goods, particularly agricultural products and automobiles, led to retaliatory measures from the Mexican side.

As expected, this resulted in increased costs for consumers and businesses in both countries, and damaged the previously strong trade relationship. Moreover, the implementation of new border security measures, coupled with trade restrictions, have negatively impacted the flow of goods and services between the two countries.

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: US-Europe Trade Tensions:

The transatlantic trade relationship between the US and its rich trading partners, dubbed as a cornerstone of the global economy, has also faced significant challenges. Disputes over digital services taxes, agricultural subsidies, and aircraft manufacturing have led to a series of escalating tariffs. The European Union's retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including iconic products like bourbon and motorcycles, have strained diplomatic relations.

The ongoing negotiations to resolve these disputes have been complex, highlighting the deep-seated differences in regulatory approaches and economic priorities. The possibility of a wider trade war between the US and Europe remains a significant concern.

Déjà Vu of US-China Trade War

The ongoing trade tensions with China, marked by escalating tariffs and counter-tariffs, have already resulted in substantial economic repercussions for both nations and the global economy. It reminds of the tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two largest economies during the first Trump Administration. This existing tension provides a background of concern for what the new tariffs will bring and how China will respond to the US Tariffs expected to be announced on April 2.

India-US FTA Hangs in the Balance

The impending tariffs cast a long shadow over the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United States. Negotiations, which had shown promising progress, now face significant uncertainty. India, often cited by the US administration for its relatively high import tariffs, finds itself in a difficult situation. Though Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman already slashed import duty on US imports in her budget speech last month, however, it failed to elicit the desired response from the US authorities.

Indian officials are reportedly exploring several options to mitigate the potential impact. These include tariff reductions, diversification of trade and continued engagement with US authorities on the FTA negotiations.

There are discussions about India potentially reducing tariffs on a range of US imports to ease tensions. India hopes to continue the FTA talks, and to find ways to create trade agreements that work for both countries and the authorities are also looking to diversify India’s trading partners, to reduce the country’s dependance on the US market.

Global Ripple Effect

India, which experienced renewed foreign investor’s interest in the country's equities market this month, is bracing for a ripple effect after the imposition of the proposed tariffs expected to be announced Wednesday. The potential economic ramifications are huge for a developing economy such as India.

India’s export-oriented sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and technology, could face significant challenges. Increased tariffs could lead to reduced competitiveness and job losses. While the US administration aims to boost domestic manufacturing, increased tariffs could also lead to higher prices for consumers and disruptions to supply chains. This could potentially negatively affect overall US economic growth.

The risk of retaliatory tariffs from other nations looms large, potentially triggering a global trade war with far-reaching consequences. The instability caused by the US actions could lead to a global recession, as many countries are heavily reliant on international trade.

In anticipation of these tariffs, many countries are exploring alternative trade agreements and strengthening trade relationships with other major economies. This action could result in a decrease in the US global trade influence.