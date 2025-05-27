As Land Borders Cool, India Warms Ties With Indian Ocean Neighbours

New Delhi: While India’s once-dependable ties with Bangladesh unravel and its relations with Pakistan are at an all-time low post the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor that followed in response, the Narendra Modi government is boosting diplomatic channels across the waves.

A salt crisis in Sri Lanka met with an immediate Indian response; a fiscal pinch in the Maldives prompted a quiet but crucial $50-million relief. As regional analysts note, these moves underscore a signal of a continuation of New Delhi's Neighbourhood First policy cultivating goodwill where it can still be banked – on the islands of the Indian Ocean.

This month, Sri Lanka faced a severe salt shortage due to unseasonal heavy rains that devastated key salt-producing regions like Puttalam, Hambantota, and Elephant Pass. These areas, particularly Puttalam, which contributes about 60 per cent of the country’s salt, experienced significant losses as nearly 15,000 metric tonnes of harvested salt were washed away. This led to a dramatic increase in salt prices, with a kilo of the taste enhancer being sold at up to SLR400 at some places.

Sri Lanka's salt production is typically sourced during two key harvesting seasons: the Yala season from mid-February to mid-April, and the Maha season from mid-June to mid-October.

"The shortage is attributed to the low harvest in salt for the Yala harvest season (when) we were expecting 35,000 tonnes of salt to be harvested," the Daily Mirror news website quoted Gayan Wellala, chairman of Sri Lanka’s National Salt Limited (NSL), as saying. “However, due to heavy rains in the first two weeks of March, the harvest was only 8,000 tonnes."

In response to this crisis, India extended a humanitarian lifeline by dispatching 3,050 metric tonnes of salt to Sri Lanka. This shipment included 2,800 metric tonnes from Indian government-owned salt corporations and 250 metric tonnes from private Indian firms. The initiative was coordinated by India’s Ministry of Commerce in consultation with its diplomatic mission in Colombo.

This assistance from India is part of its broader Neighbourhood First policy, which has seen it provide significant support to Sri Lanka during times of crisis, including fuel, medicines, and fertilisers during the 2022 economic collapse that led to a change in the nation’s leadership.

Meanwhile, India also gave relief to another of its Indian Ocean neighbours, the Maldives, by extending the repayment deadline for a $50-million Treasury bill (T-bill) issued by the Maldivian government to the State Bank of India (SBI), which was due this month.

This treasury bill is part of a $200-million budget support package that India extended to the Maldives in 2019 under the administration of former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The package comprised $50 million in grant aid and $150 million through treasury bills, structured in three instalments of $50 million each.

According to Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, one of the T-bills was fully repaid in January last year. A second tranche, originally set to mature in May 2023, was granted a one-year extension, which has now been rolled over for another term.

"On the request of Government of Maldives, the State Bank of India has subscribed, for one more year, a $50-million Government Treasury Bill issued by the Ministry of Finance of Maldives," the Indian High Commission in the Maldives stated in a press release earlier this month. "Since March 2019, Government of India has been facilitating subscription of several such Treasury Bills by the SBI and rolling them over, annually, interest-free to the Government of Maldives."

The High Commission stated that this has been done under a unique government-to-government arrangement as emergency financial assistance to the Maldives.

"Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, i.e., Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," the press release further reads. "India has assisted Maldives in times of need and the subscription of this Treasury Bill, along with the Government of India's decision earlier this year to extend the special quota of essential commodities for Maldives, reflect India's continued support for the Government and people of Maldives."

Then, on Monday, Foreign Minister Khaleel led the Maldives at the second India-Maldives High Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting in New Delhi to oversee progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

"During the meeting, discussions focused on implementation of the Joint Vision by intensifying political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, development partnership, trade, economy, health and people-to-people linkages," the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release.

According to the Ministry statement, Khaleel "strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025". "He expressed Maldives’ solidarity with the people and Government of India and its firm support to India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the press release further reads. "Foreign Minister Khaleel also thanked Government of India for the timely emergency financial assistance extended to Maldives, which has made a positive impact on the everyday life of Maldivians."

Apart from this, Khaleel held a separate bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Pleased to meet FM @abkhaleel of Maldives today," Jaishankar posted on his X handle following the meeting. "Welcome Maldives’ support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. India remains committed to Maldives’ progress and development."

"We know that we have problems with Pakistan and Bangladesh," Nisha Taneja, Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), told ETV Bharat. "Myanmar has its own set of problems. But we have good relations with Sri Lanka.”

Taneja explained that the Sri Lankan economy is moving from slow to moderate growth. "Indian and Sri Lankan industry bodies should engage with each other," she said. "We must participate with Sri Lanka in their economic growth both in terms of trade and investment."

Taneja said that the MAHASAGAR initiative is a very good idea. "It is linking India with Sri Lanka and the Maldives economically," she said. "When the political climate is good, you should accelerate economic engagement."

According to Smruti Pattanaik, Research Fellow in the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, who specialises in South Asia, India’s recent assistance to Sri Lanka and the Maldives is basically economic lines of help.

"It is a continuation of New Delhi’s Neighbourhood First policy," Pattanaik said. "Each of the countries in the neighbourhood have different expectations from India."

She further stated that India's help to Sri Lanka and the Maldives should be seen from the perspective that New Delhi’s relations with any country is separate from that of a third country.

To sum up, India’s recent gestures – salt to Colombo and financial relief to Male - highlight a shift toward diplomacy backed by deliverables. In contrast to the current diplomatic freeze with Pakistan and the political uncertainty clouding relations with Bangladesh, New Delhi is leaning into practical, need-based cooperation with smaller but strategically significant partners.