ETV Bharat / international

As Israel Targets Hezbollah, Lebanon Envoy To India Cites Gandhi: 'You Can Kill A Revolutionary, Not The Revolution'

New Delhi: Following Israel's announcement of the killing of Hassan Nasrallah's successors, Lebanon's Ambassador to India Rabie Narsh cited Mahatma Gandhi's words and said Hezbollah is a legitimate political party supported by the people and cannot be eliminated.

"I am reminded of Mahatma Gandhi's words: You can kill a revolutionary, but you cannot kill the revolution. You can eliminate the leaders of Hezbollah, but you cannot eliminate Hezbollah, because it is the people on the ground. It is not an imaginary structure that came to Lebanon by parachute," the ambassador said in an interview with PTI Videos.

Narsh added that Hezbollah embodies a movement against the "rogue state" of Israel and cannot be crushed by eliminating its leaders.

In a video message on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's forces have effectively targeted and eliminated potential successors to the recently deceased Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah formally came into existence in 1985 to resist the "Israeli invasion of Lebanon".

"Hezbollah operates within the established political system in Lebanon. They are a political party, represented in both the cabinet and the parliament," the ambassador said, noting that Hezbollah also has an armed wing.