As G7 Summit Ends, Italian PM Georgia Meloni's 'Melodi' Video With PM Modi Takes X by Storm

Hyderabad: As the G7 summit concluded in Italy, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni shared a video with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Hello from Melodi team” with the hashtag Melodi taking the social media platform X by storm.

In post on X on Saturday, Meloni shared a few seconds odd video of her and PM Modi with the caption, "Hello from the Melodi team". As Meloni greets to the viewers, PM Modi too waves at the camera with a laugh.

PM Modi was prompt to appreciate the friendly relation between the two countries. The PM shared Meloni's post on X with the caption, "Long live India-Italy friendship!"

PM Modi and his Italian counterpart, Meloni, also clicked selfies on the sidelines of the G7 summit that concluded I Italy on Friday. This was PM Modi's first foreign visit after taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third time in a row.

Ever since Meloni shared the video of her and PM Modi, the hashtag Melodi has taken X by storm by being at top of the trends.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and his Italian counterpart Meloni has been a talk of the town ever since the two leaders met at the G20 Summit in Delhi last year and later at the COP28 in Dubai. After the COP28 in Dubai in December last year, the two leaders clicked a selfie on the sidelines of the summit.

Meloni had at the time shared the picture with PM Modi on X, with the caption, "Good friends at COP28 with the hashtag Melodi.

As for the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, PM Modi and Meloni noted with satisfaction the regular higher political dialogue and reviewed progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Officer, while expressing happiness at growing trade and economic collaboration, the two leaders called for expanding commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, Space, S&T, telecom, AI and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. They welcomed the recent signing of a MoU on Industrial Property Rights (IPR) which provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs and trademarks, the PMO said.

Besides, the two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration. They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year. PM Modi thanked the Italian Government for recognizing the Indian Army’s contribution in Italian Campaign during WW-II and informed that India will be upgrading the Yashwant Ghadge Memorial at Montone in Italy.