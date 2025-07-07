ETV Bharat / international

Army Chief Munir Says Assertions That Pak Received External Support During 4-Day Conflict 'Incorrect'

In this photo released by the Inter Services Public Relations, newly elevated Field Marshal General Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the Martyrs monument during a special guard of honor ceremony at General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on Monday criticised India for suggesting that Islamabad received external support during the four-day conflict, saying such assertions are "factually incorrect".

In an address to the graduating officers at the National Defence University Islamabad, Munir reiterated that any misadventure or attempt to undermine Pakistan's sovereignty will be met with a swift, and resolute response without any constraints or inhibitions.

"Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan's successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence,” he said.

“Naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics...," he said.

His comments came days after Indian Army's Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh suggested that Beijing provided active military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor using the conflict as a “live lab” to test various weapon systems.

Addressing a seminar in Delhi last week, Gen. Singh said while Pakistan was the "front face", with China extending all possible support to its all-weather ally, Turkiye was also playing a major role by supplying military hardware to Islamabad, adding that India was actually dealing with at least three adversaries during the May 7-10 conflict.