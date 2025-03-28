ETV Bharat / international

Army Called Out In East Kathmandu; 2 Killed, 30 Hurt As Monarchists Clash With Cops

Kathmandu: The Army was called out and a curfew imposed on parts of Kathmandu Friday after two people were killed and 30 injured as pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops.

District authorities first imposed a curfew at 4:25 PM till 10 PM, later extending it until 7 AM on Saturday. Nobody was allowed to move about in certain areas.

Sabin Maharjan, 29, from Kathmandu, died at a hospital after sustaining a bullet injury during the clash, authorities said.

Suresh Rajak, a photojournalist with Avenues Television, died while shooting a video of the protest from a building in the Tinkune area, the site where monarchists clashed with security personnel and tried to break through security barriers.

Rajak was on the top of the building when demonstrators set it ablaze after accusing police of launching tear gas from inside the structure, sources at the television channel said.

Rajak went missing shortly after the fire started, according to an Avenues TV source. Later, police discovered a severely burned body, suspected to be of Rajak, on the fourth floor of the building. The official identification of the body is yet to be done, police said.

About half of the people injured were police personnel, authorities said. During the clash, the protesters burnt a house, torched eight vehicles, attacked the office of CPN-Unified Socialists in Baneshwor, looted the Bhatbhateni Supermarket in Chabahil and vandalised the offices of Kantipur Television and Annapurna Post newspaper.

The Kathmandu district administration announced the curfew between Shantinagar Bridge and Manohara River Bridge, including Koteshwor, Tinkune, the airport area, Baneshwor Chowk, and Gaushala.

People were allowed to travel to the airport if they produced their tickets, officials said. The monarchists carrying former king Gyanendra Shah's pictures and the national flag demonstrated in the Tinkune area, leading to clashes with police.

Thousands of monarchists chanted slogans such as "Raja aau desh bachau" (May King come to save the Country), "Down with corrupt government", and "We want monarchy back", demanding the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal.