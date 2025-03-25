Argentina: Fifteen wild rheas, an ostrich-like ratite, were transported from Argentina to Chile as part of a recovery program for this endangered species in Chilean Patagonia.

A truck transported the specimens from Patagonia Park in Argentina, in the province of Santa Cruz, to Patagonia National Park in Chile, in the Aysén region, about 1,900 km south of Santiago, the conservation foundations in charge of the project reported on Monday.

Argentina Transfers 15 Rheas To Chile To Repopulate The Country With The Species (AFP)

One by one the birds were lowered from the wooden boxes. In the Aysén region, "their populations have declined drastically due to overexploitation of livestock, persecution by dogs, hunting, and the destruction of nests," the Rewilding Chile Foundation reported in a statement.

In the Argentine province of Santa Cruz, private actions have enabled its recovery. After arriving in Chile, the 15 rheas (rhea pennata) will undergo an adaptation process in pens before being released. For Chilean Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela, this binational initiative could become "a model for future actions that allow endangered species to return to the ecosystems where they once thrived."

Since 2015, Chile's Patagonia Park has been implementing a rhea recovery program, which also includes breeding rheas in breeding centers. Today there are about 68 of these birds there, but the goal is to reach 100 free-roaming adults to create a self-sustaining population, according to the Rewilding Foundation.

The rhea is a South American endemic species, measuring between 90 and 100 cm. It is considered the largest bird in Chile. It does not fly, but its long legs allow it to run at great speed. Patagonia Park is a legacy of American billionaire Douglas Tompkins, who in 1990 purchased and later donated 8,000 km2 of land to Chile and Argentina for nature conservation.