Argentina Says It Will Withdraw From World Health Organization, Echoing Trump

President Milei's action echoes that of his ally, Trump, who began the process of pulling the United States out of WHO with an executive order.

Argentina Says It Will Withdraw From World Health Organization, Echoing Trump
FILE - Argentina's President Javier Milei arrives to speak at Mar-a-Lago, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

Buenos Aires: President Javier Milei has ordered Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organization due to profound differences with the U.N. agency, a presidential spokesperson said Wednesday.

Milei's action echoes that of his ally, U.S. President Donald Trump, who began the process of pulling the United States out of WHO with an executive order on his first day back in office on Jan. 21.

Argentina’s decision is based on “profound differences in health management, especially during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” spokesperson Manuel Adorni said at a news conference in Buenos Aires. He said that WHO guidelines at the time had led to the largest shutdown “in the history of mankind.”

He also said that WHO lacked independence because of the political influence of some countries, without elaborating which countries. Argentina will not allow an international organization to intervene in its sovereignty “and much less in our health,” Adorni added.

WHO is the U.N.’s specialized health agency and is the only organization mandated to coordinate global responses to acute health crises, particularly outbreaks of new diseases and persistent threats including Ebola, AIDS and mpox.

