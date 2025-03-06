ETV Bharat / international

Architect's Joy As London Eye Still Sparkling After 25 Years

London: Floating high above the London skyline aboard her most famous creation, architect Julia Barfield is still giddy that the London Eye ferris wheel has become a symbol of the city.

The initial priority was finding a breathtaking way to see the British capital, she told AFP inside one of its 32 glass pods as it drifted against the backdrop of the Houses of Parliament.

Architect's Joy As London Eye Still Sparkling After 25 Years (AFP)

Built to mark the turn of the millennium in 2000, it has since established itself as one of the country's most visited paid attractions. Each year around 3.5 million tourists take in its panoramic views on half-hour trips.

Stamped on souvenirs, sketched by street artists and snapped in an endless stream of selfies, the Eye has become nearly as big a landmark as Big Ben.

But its future wasn't always so assured.

Barfield said she and co-architect David Marks, her late husband, spent years scrambling to get funding for the ambitious project, while several nail-biting construction hitches threatened to derail their vision.

'How did they do that?'

Back at the turn of the millennium, when Londoners were talking about the Y2K computer bug scare and Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" had been the year's best-selling single, the Eye was the largest ferris wheel in the world.

It was originally meant to be a temporary, five-year installation, and had already been turned down in a competition seeking designs for a millennial landmark.

But the two architects rallied support and decided to build it anyway, rushing to complete the project in the years before the turn of the millennium.

"I would never have predicted that it could be still here in 25 years, still taking people up to celebrate London -- which is basically what the project was all about," Barfield told AFP.