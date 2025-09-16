ETV Bharat / international

Arab-Islamic Summit Leads To Little Action After Israeli Strike In Doha

Damage is seen after an Israeli strike targeted a compound that hosted Hamas' political leadership in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. ( AP )

Dubai: Qatar hosted a summit of Arab and Islamic nations on Monday in the hopes of presenting a united response to Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders last week in Doha. But leaders offered different views about what to do, and the group agreed to take only minimal action.

Israel, which launched its invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, has retaliated against the militant group and other members of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance elsewhere, including in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and now Qatar. That’s fueled wider anger among Mideast nations already enraged by the deaths of more than 64,000 Palestinians during the war in Gaza and contributed to growing concern that the U.S. commitment to protect Gulf Arab states may not be strong enough.

However, significant differences among the nations likely blunted any attempt at cooperation.

Condemnations came from countries that Israel considers enemies, like Iran. Meanwhile, the nations that have diplomatic recognition deals with Israel were reluctant to sever those ties. Monday was the fifth anniversary of the signing by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates of the Abraham Accords that marked their formal recognition of Israel.

“Condemnations will not stop the missiles. Declarations will not free Palestine," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said. “Severe, punitive actions must be put in place.”

Qatar's ruler offers fiery speech

Qatar’s ruling emir opened the summit by accusing Israel of not caring about its hostages in Gaza and instead working to ”ensure Gaza is no longer livable.” Israel has said the goals of its war include bringing all the hostages back and defeating Hamas.

“If Israel wishes to assassinate the Hamas leaders, why then engage in negotiations?” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani asked. “If you wish to insist on the liberation of hostages, why then do they assassinate all negotiators?”

The speech was unusually fiery for the 45-year-old ruler of Qatar, which has served as key mediator in ceasefire talks.

“There is no room to deal with such a party that’s cowardly and treacherous,” he added. “Those who work consistently to assassinate the party in these negotiations will certainly do everything to ensure the failure of these negotiations. When they claim that they seek the liberation of hostages, that’s a mere lie.”

Sheikh Tamim also denounced Israel over what he called the “genocide” it is committing in Gaza — an assessment offered by multiple others at the summit. Israel vehemently denies it is committing genocide. It says Hamas is prolonging the war by not surrendering and releasing the hostages.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel “should also be squeezed economically, as previous experience shows that such steps yield results.”

Iran, which hit a base in Qatar in June, is attending the summit