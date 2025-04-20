ETV Bharat / international

'Hands Off!': Another Round Of Anti-Trump Protests Hits US Cities

Protesters form a "Impeach & Remove" human banner on Ocean Beach during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in San Francisco on Saturday ( AP )

New York: Opponents of President Donald Trump's administration took to the streets of communities large and small across the U.S. on Saturday, decrying what they see as threats to the nation's democratic ideals.

The disparate events ranged from a march through midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House to a demonstration at a Massachusetts commemoration of "the shot heard 'round the world" on April 19, 1775, marking the start of the Revolutionary War 250 years ago.

Thomas Bassford was among the demonstrators at the reenactment of the Battles of Lexington and Concord outside Boston. The 80-year-old retired mason from Maine said he believes Americans are under attack from their own government and need to stand up against it.

"This is a very perilous time in America for liberty," said Bassford, who was with his partner, daughter and two grandsons. "I wanted the boys to learn about the origins of this country and that sometimes we have to fight for freedom."

In Denver, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol with banners expressing solidarity with immigrants and telling the Trump administration: "Hands Off!" People waved U.S. flags, some of them held upside down to signal distress.

Thousands of people also marched through downtown Portland, Oregon, while in San Francisco, hundreds spelt out the words "Impeach & Remove" on a sandy beach along the Pacific Ocean, also with an inverted U.S. flag. People walked through downtown Anchorage, Alaska, with handmade signs listing reasons why they were demonstrating, including one that read: "No sign is BIG enough to list ALL of the reasons I'm here!"

Elsewhere, protests were planned outside Tesla car dealerships against billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk and his role in downsizing the federal government. Others organised more community service-oriented events such as food drives, teach-ins and volunteering at local shelters.

The protests come just two weeks after similar nationwide demonstrations.

Organisers say they oppose what they call Trump's civil rights violations and constitutional violations, including efforts to deport scores of immigrants and to scale back the federal government by firing thousands of government workers and effectively shuttering entire agencies.

Some of the events drew on the spirit of the Revolutionary War, calling for "no kings" and resistance to tyranny.

In Anchorage, a colonial reenactor in colonial garb held up a "No Kings" sign while the person next to him hoisted a cardboard that read in part: "The Feudal Age is OVER."

Boston resident George Bryant, who was among those at the Concord protest, said he is concerned that the president is creating a "police state." He held a sign saying, "Trump fascist regime must go now!"