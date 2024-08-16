ETV Bharat / international

Another Murder Case Filed Against Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: A murder case was filed against Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday over the death of a teacher, the latest in the string of cases filed against her after her ouster.

The case was filed against Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader in Bogura. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 after she was forced to resign following a massive protest by students against a quota system in government jobs.

Ninety-nine other local leaders and activists of her party were also sued in the case filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station over the murder of 35-year-old Selim Hossain, a resident of Palikanda village of Shibganj upazila, on August 4.

On August 4, the day before Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a student-led mass uprising, Hossain joined students' protest in Bogura's Satmatha area.

According to the complaint, Awami League (AL) leaders and activists attacked the protesters and hacked Hossain to death with sharp weapons.

Hossain's brother alleged that AL men killed his brother after getting orders from Hasina and Quader. This is the latest in a string of cases filed against Hasina following her ouster on August 5.

A case of enforced disappearance was filed on August 14 against Hasina and several others, including former ministers of her cabinet, on the charge of kidnapping a lawyer in 2015. On August 13, a murder case was lodged against Hasina and six others over the death of a grocery shop owner during last month's violent clashes that led to the fall of her government.