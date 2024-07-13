ETV Bharat / international

Israel Kills 71, Injures 289 In Gaza; Claims Its Target Was Hamas Military Chief

Palestinians check the bodies of their relatives, including children, killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Saturday, July 13, 2024. ( AP )

Khan Younis (Gaza Strip): An Israeli attack on the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed 71 people and injured scores, the Health Ministry in Gaza said, while an Israeli official said it targeted the head of Hamas' military wing.

The Israeli official identified the target of the strike in Khan Younis as Mohammed Deif, believed by many to be the chief architect of the Oct 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and triggered the Israel-Hamas war.

Deif has topped Israel's most-wanted list for years and is believed to have escaped multiple Israeli assassination attempts in the past. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, said Rafa Salama, another top Hamas official, was also targeted in the strike. The official did not have details on whether the two targets were killed.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 289 others were injured in the attack and that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital. At the hospital, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies and witnesses there described an attack that included several strikes.