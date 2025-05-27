ETV Bharat / international

Ancient Town And Its Manuscripts Face Ravages Of The Sahara

Oualata: From his roof, Sidi Mohamed Lemine Sidiya scans the mediaeval town of Oualata, a treasure that is disappearing under the sands of the Mauritanian desert. "It's a magnificent, extraordinary town," said Sidiya, who is battling to preserve the place known as the "Shore of Eternity".

Oualata is one of a UNESCO-listed quartet of ancient, fortified towns or "ksour", which in their heyday were trading and religious centres and now hold jewels dating back to the Middle Ages. Doors crafted from acacia wood and adorned with traditional motifs painted by local women still dot the town.

Centuries-old manuscripts, a rich source of cultural and literary heritage handed down through the generations, are also held in family libraries. But the southeastern town near the border with Mali is vulnerable to the ravages of the Sahara's extreme conditions. In the punishing heat, piles of stone and walls that are ripped open bear witness to the impact of the latest, especially heavy, rainy season.

"Many houses have collapsed because of the rains," Khady said, standing by her crumbling home, which she inherited from her grandparents. An exodus of people leaving Oualata only compounds the problem. "The houses became ruins because their owners left them," said Sidiya, a member of a national foundation dedicated to preserving the region's ancient towns.

Encroaching sands

For decades, Oualata's population has been dwindling as residents move away in search of jobs, leaving nobody to maintain the historic buildings. Its traditional constructions are covered in a reddish mudbrick coating called banco and were designed to adapt to the conditions. But once the rains have stopped, the buildings need maintenance work.

Much of the old town is now empty, with only around a third of the buildings inhabited. "Our biggest problem is desertification. Oualata is covered in sand everywhere," Sidiya said. Around 80 percent of Mauritania is affected by desertification -- an extreme form of land degradation -- caused by "climate change (and) inappropriate operating practices", according to the environment ministry.

More plants and trees used to grow in the desert, Boubacar Diop, head of the ministry's Protection of Nature department, said. "The desert experienced a green period before the great desertification of the 1970s caused the installation of sand dunes," Diop said. By the 1980s, Oualata's mosque was so covered in sand that "people were praying on top of the mosque" rather than inside it, Bechir Barick, who teaches geography at Nouakchott University, said.

Despite being battered by the wind and sand, Oualata has preserved relics attesting to its past glory as a city on the trans-Saharan caravan trade route and centre of Islamic learning. "We inherited this library from our ancestors, founders of the town," Mohamed Ben Baty said, turning the pages of a 300-year-old manuscript in a banco-covered building that remains cool despite the outside temperature.