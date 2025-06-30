ETV Bharat / international

24-Year-Old Indian Woman Who Went To US For Arranged Marriage Goes Missing

Washington: A 24-year-old Indian woman, who arrived in the US state of New Jersey for an arranged marriage, has gone missing, authorities said. According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as Simran, arrived on a flight from India on June 20. Surveillance footage shows the woman looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone, police said.

Lindenwold, NJ, Police, who first learned of her disappearance on Wednesday, said she didn’t appear to be in distress in the video. Police said investigators were told that she had come here for the arranged marriage. However, it was also possible she had no intention to marry, and merely wanted a free trip to America, they added.

Simran has been described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and is said to weigh about 68 kg. She has a small scar on the left side of her forehead.