ETV Bharat / international

Amid Unrest In Bangladesh, President Orders Release Of Jailed Ex-PM Khaleda Zia

author img

By AFP

Published : 12 hours ago

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin's press team announced in a statement on Monday the unanimous decision to free Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately. The jailed former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, who is 78 years old, is in a poor health state and confined to a hospital after she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018.

Amid Unrest In Bangladesh, President Orders Release Of Jailed Ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh Unrest (AFP)

Dhaka: Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday ordered the release of jailed former prime minister and key opposition leader Khaleda Zia, hours after her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina was ousted and the military took power.

The president's press team said in a statement that a meeting led by Shahabuddin had "decided unanimously to free Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately".

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with the head of the navy and airforce, and top leaders of several opposition parties including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami party, attended the meeting.

"The meeting has also decided to free all the people who have been arrested during the student protests," the statement added. Earlier Monday, Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government.

"The meeting decided to form an interim government immediately", it added. Hasina had sought to quell nationwide protests against her government since early July but she fled the country after brutal unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people were killed.

Zia, 78, is in poor health and confined to hospital after she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018.

Read More

  1. LIVE Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Will Not Make Political Comeback, Says Her Son Joy
  2. PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Committee On Security Meeting, Briefed On Bangladesh Situation

Dhaka: Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday ordered the release of jailed former prime minister and key opposition leader Khaleda Zia, hours after her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina was ousted and the military took power.

The president's press team said in a statement that a meeting led by Shahabuddin had "decided unanimously to free Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately".

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with the head of the navy and airforce, and top leaders of several opposition parties including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami party, attended the meeting.

"The meeting has also decided to free all the people who have been arrested during the student protests," the statement added. Earlier Monday, Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government.

"The meeting decided to form an interim government immediately", it added. Hasina had sought to quell nationwide protests against her government since early July but she fled the country after brutal unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people were killed.

Zia, 78, is in poor health and confined to hospital after she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018.

Read More

  1. LIVE Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Will Not Make Political Comeback, Says Her Son Joy
  2. PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Committee On Security Meeting, Briefed On Bangladesh Situation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REQUEST ON KHALEDA ZIA RELEASEEX PM KHALEDA ZIABANGLADESH VIOLENCE UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.