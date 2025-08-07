Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / international

Amid Trump Tariff Tirade, Brazilian President Dials PM Modi; Both Leaders Agree To Boost Ties

PM Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Amid Trump Tariff Tirade, Brazilian President Dials PM Modi; Both Leaders Agree To Boost Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 7, 2025 at 11:55 PM IST

Updated : August 8, 2025 at 12:19 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said.

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods.

PM Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said. Later, Modi in a post on X said, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone." The two leaders "agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties", the statement said.

Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said.

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods.

PM Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said. Later, Modi in a post on X said, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone." The two leaders "agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties", the statement said.

Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.

Last Updated : August 8, 2025 at 12:19 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LUIZ INáCIO LULA DA SILVADONALD TRUMPINDIA BRAZIL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPBRAZILIAN PRESIDENT DIALS PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.