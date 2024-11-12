ETV Bharat / international

Amid Threats Of Violent Protests, Brampton Triveni Temple Cancels Life Certificate Event

Ottawa: Amid fears of an "extremely high level of violent protests," the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has cancelled a Life Certificate Event. The event, a consular camp, was scheduled to take place on November 17, where Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs could renew essential life certificates.

The temple administration issued a statement on Monday, saying, "Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests."

The authorities apologised to the community members, stating, "We apologize to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada."

"We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public," the temple administration added.

Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre is a spiritual place for the gathering of all Hindus and like-minded people to gather to participate in Puja, Kirtan, Sewa and Pravachan.