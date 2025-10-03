ETV Bharat / international

Amid Rising Tensions & Deepening Divisions, Gandhi's Message Carries Renewed Urgency: UN Chief

United Nations: Gandhi’s message of peace carries renewed urgency amid current rising tensions in the world, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said as he called on the global community to follow the Mahatma’s lead to heal divisions and advance diplomacy.

The UN Chief’s message was conveyed during a special commemorative event organised here Thursday by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations on the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, observed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his special message, the UN Chief said that the world today is witnessing a “troubling” erosion of “our shared humanity.”

“On this International Day of Non-violence, we honour the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his unwavering commitment to peace, truth and dignity for all. Gandhi not only spoke of these ideals, he lived them. And in this time of rising tensions and deepening divisions, his message carries renewed urgency,” Guterres said.

“Violence is displacing dialogue, civilians are bearing the brunt of conflict, international law is being flouted, human rights are being trampled, and the foundations of peace are under strain,” he said.

Gandhi understood that non-violence is not a weapon of the weak but strength of the courageous. “It is the power to resist injustice without hatred, confront oppression without cruelty and build peace through dignity and not domination,” Guterres said.

“In these dangerous and divided times, let us find the strength to follow his lead, end the suffering, advance diplomacy, heal divisions and create a just, sustainable and peaceful world for all,” Guterres said.

Addressing UN envoys, officials and civil society members at the event, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that in the current era of division and conflict, Gandhi’s message remains clear that non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind to achieve sustainable global peace.

“Mahatma Gandhi's message is not confined to India or indeed to the past, but continues to light the way to the future towards a world where peace triumphs over conflict, where dialogue triumphs over division, and compassion triumphs over fear,” Harish said.