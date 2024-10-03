ETV Bharat / international

Amid Political Instability, Bangladesh Recalls Its Ambassadors From 5 Countries, Including India

New Delhi: After Sheikh Hasina stepped down from the post and fled the country, the Mohammad Yunus government of Bangladesh took a major decision on Thursday. Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has recalled its five ambassadors to Dhaka, who were posted in India, Australia, Belgium, Portugal and the United Nations.

According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, all these ambassadors have been asked to immediately hand over their responsibilities and return. Bangladesh has taken this step after recalling the High Commissioner to Britain Sayeeda Muna Tasneem.

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, the interim government has recalled its ambassadors to India, including envoys from five countries, a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday. According to a notification issued by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, it has ordered the ambassadors posted at the Permanent Mission of the United Nations in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and New York to immediately return to Dhaka.

In July this year, the student movement against reservation in Bangladesh took an ugly turn. More than 700 people lost their lives. The angry crowd of students started marching towards the Prime Minister's residence located in the capital Dhaka. Given the increasing violence and security, the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post on August 5 and left the country and took refuge in India.

After Sheikh Hasina’s exit, the violence against Hindu minorities has increased manifold in 48 districts of Bangladesh. India expressed strong protest on this. Since then, relations between India and Bangladesh are not normal. The two countries also share a nearly 4,000 km long border.

The relations between India and Bangladesh are facing significant challenges following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure from office. Hasina has played a crucial role in fostering strong ties with India, emphasising cooperation in areas like trade, security and water sharing. Additionally, any shift in political dynamics could influence public sentiment and bilateral projects, potentially leading to increased tensions over issues like river sharing and migration. Continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement will be essential to navigate any leadership changes and maintain the historically friendly relations between the two nations.