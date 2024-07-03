Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties, EAM Jaishankar Meets Russian FM Lavrov, Raises Safety of Indian Nationals in the War Zone

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Wednesday raised the matter of Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana. Both the leaders held bilateral talks ahead of the much-awaited SCO summit. Jaishankar arrived in Astana on Tuesday to represent India at the SCO summit.

"Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023. Raised our strong concern about Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return. Also discussed the global strategic landscape and exchanged assessments and views", EAM Jaishankar wrote in X (formerly Twitter).

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, India has been urging Russia to ensure the safety and repatriation of Indian nationals employed by the Russian army. According to reports, around 200 Indian nationals were recruited as security helpers in the Russian military. The Ministry of External Affairs has earlier confirmed that four Indian nationals had died in the war zone.

The meeting between the foreign ministers comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit scheduled visit to Moscow this week to meet Russian President Putin. Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar met Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and discussed expanding Strategic Partnership and India’s increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. He also exchanged views on regional and global issues with Nurtleu, who also holds the portfolio as Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister.

Prime Minister Modi is all set to visit Moscow on July 8 to bolster ties between Moscow and New Delhi. His visit will see discussions on defence, oil, gas and other issues of mutual interest. The visit comes just after Modi's visit to Italy for the G7 summit and also assumes significance as it is taking place amid geopolitical uncertainties and even the US Presidential elections is just round the corner.