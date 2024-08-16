ETV Bharat / international

Amid Geopolitical Shifts, PM Modi To Visit Poland: Know Its Significance

New Delhi: The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Poland on August 21 signifies a pivotal moment in India-Poland relations, especially amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This anticipated visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1979, aims to revitalize the bilateral relationship that has seen limited interaction in recent decades.

India and Poland have historically shared a robust partnership, particularly in the defence sector. While the partnership has been underutilized, Poland has been a dependable supplier of military equipment to India. However, after the Cold War, Poland's ties with India lacked the earlier strategic depth. Nevertheless, the recent appointment of India's first Defense Attaché in Warsaw, after a significant hiatus, underlines India's determination to deepen defence cooperation with Poland.

The upcoming visit is of great importance as both nations celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Modi's discussions with Polish leaders, including President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, are expected to centre on defence collaboration, trade, and strategic alignment. Poland's ongoing military buildup, particularly in light of the Ukraine conflict, provides India with an opportunity to enhance its defence capabilities through collaborative efforts.

Poland's strategic location and its significant role in NATO's eastern flank make it an invaluable partner for India, especially in the context of European security. The visit will also pay homage to the historical ties between India and Poland, with Prime Minister Modi expected to visit memorials dedicated to the Maharajas of Jamnagar and Kolhapur, who sheltered thousands of Polish refugees during World War II. Such gestures not only strengthen cultural connections but also highlight the enduring friendship between the two nations.

As Poland continues to expand its defence capabilities, spending over 4 per cent of its GDP on defence, India sees an opportunity to collaborate more closely in areas like defence technology and manufacturing. The discussions during Modi's visit are likely to lay the foundation for deeper strategic ties, with an emphasis on mutual benefits in defence and beyond.

India and Poland have established a growing defence relationship characterized by cooperation in various sectors, including defence trade, joint ventures, and military-to-military exchanges. Poland has been a supplier of defence equipment to India, including helicopters, aircraft components, and other military hardware. The two countries have explored the possibility of joint ventures in defence manufacturing, particularly in areas like aviation and radar technology.