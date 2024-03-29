Amid Geopolitical Rift, India Skips Pakistan's National Day Celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi: As the geopolitical rift continues between India and Pakistan, New Delhi on Friday missed Islamabad's National Day event at the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital. After a gap of almost four years, the Iftar was hosted on the occasion of the National Day celebrations at the Pakistan High Commission.

In a post on X, Pakistan's Charge d' Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich said, “Founding fathers of Pakistan and India envisioned amicable relations between the two countries. The goal of regional peace & stability can be achieved by enhancing mutual understanding, addressing shared concerns solving longstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir".

He said, “As you would appreciate, Pakistan and India do not agree on many things, but it is not that we do not agree on anything. Love for cricket, good food and energy for discussion and debate, on anything and everything under the sun are some of our common traits".The development comes as Islamabad got a new government under Shehbaz Sharif this year

Notably, Pakistan-India ties have been at a low ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Meanwhile, in a peace overture, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed willingness to seriously examine resuming trade with India. But as usual, in a U-turn, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch clarified that the examination of such proposals is a regular exercise...at this point, there is no change in Pakistan's position."

