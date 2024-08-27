ETV Bharat / international

Amid Geopolitical Crisis, PM Modi Confirms Participation In BRICS Summit In Kazan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed his willingness to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan this October, which will be chaired by Russia. During a phone conversation with Russian leader, Modi also shared details about his recent visit to Kyiv and expressed his desire to support efforts toward a political and diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed readiness to take part in the BRICS summit to be held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October this year, as per a Russian readout following the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed readiness to take part in the BRICS summit to be held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October this year, as per a Russian readout following the telephonic conversation between the two leaders. During his talks, Narendra Modi informed about his recent visit to Kyiv, emphasising his interest in contributing to a possible political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine.

Russian Prez Vladimir Putin gave a fundamental assessment of the destructive line of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, outlining key Russian approaches to ways to resolve the conflict, the Russian readout said.

They also discussed issues of practical implementation of agreements in the trade and economic sphere reached following the July official visit of the Prime Minister of India to Russia.

Satisfaction was expressed with the level of interaction between the two countries in BRICS. Narendra Modi confirmed his readiness to take part in the summit of the association held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October of this year.

It was agreed to continue bilateral contacts at various levels. It is pertinent to note that since the beginning of the year, Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship has hosted around 140 high-level events across 13 cities, both in Russia and internationally which include the BRICS Parliamentary Forum; BRICS Inter-Party Forum; Meetings of BRICS Education Ministers, Sports Ministers, Heads of Prosecution Services and Supreme Audit Institutions; BRICS Chief Justices Forum; BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting and more.

A major milestone was the introduction of new formats, including the inaugural BRICS Transport Ministers' meeting, the first BRICS Heads of Geological Services gathering, and the debut BRICS Nuclear Medicine Forum. These achievements were reviewed at the latest Organising Committee meeting where preparations for the main event, the BRICS Summit in Kazan, October 22-24, 2024, were also discussed.

Read more: Explained: Why Argentina pulled out of BRICS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed readiness to take part in the BRICS summit to be held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October this year, as per a Russian readout following the telephonic conversation between the two leaders. During his talks, Narendra Modi informed about his recent visit to Kyiv, emphasising his interest in contributing to a possible political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine.

Russian Prez Vladimir Putin gave a fundamental assessment of the destructive line of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, outlining key Russian approaches to ways to resolve the conflict, the Russian readout said.

They also discussed issues of practical implementation of agreements in the trade and economic sphere reached following the July official visit of the Prime Minister of India to Russia.

Satisfaction was expressed with the level of interaction between the two countries in BRICS. Narendra Modi confirmed his readiness to take part in the summit of the association held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October of this year.

It was agreed to continue bilateral contacts at various levels. It is pertinent to note that since the beginning of the year, Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship has hosted around 140 high-level events across 13 cities, both in Russia and internationally which include the BRICS Parliamentary Forum; BRICS Inter-Party Forum; Meetings of BRICS Education Ministers, Sports Ministers, Heads of Prosecution Services and Supreme Audit Institutions; BRICS Chief Justices Forum; BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting and more.

A major milestone was the introduction of new formats, including the inaugural BRICS Transport Ministers' meeting, the first BRICS Heads of Geological Services gathering, and the debut BRICS Nuclear Medicine Forum. These achievements were reviewed at the latest Organising Committee meeting where preparations for the main event, the BRICS Summit in Kazan, October 22-24, 2024, were also discussed.

Read more: Explained: Why Argentina pulled out of BRICS

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BRICS SUMMIT IN KAZANPM MODI CONFIRMS PARTICIPATIONRUSSIAN PREZ VLADIMIR PUTINPM MODI FOR BRICS SUMMIT IN KAZAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.