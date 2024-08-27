ETV Bharat / international

Amid Geopolitical Crisis, PM Modi Confirms Participation In BRICS Summit In Kazan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed readiness to take part in the BRICS summit to be held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October this year, as per a Russian readout following the telephonic conversation between the two leaders. During his talks, Narendra Modi informed about his recent visit to Kyiv, emphasising his interest in contributing to a possible political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine.

Russian Prez Vladimir Putin gave a fundamental assessment of the destructive line of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, outlining key Russian approaches to ways to resolve the conflict, the Russian readout said.

They also discussed issues of practical implementation of agreements in the trade and economic sphere reached following the July official visit of the Prime Minister of India to Russia.

Satisfaction was expressed with the level of interaction between the two countries in BRICS. Narendra Modi confirmed his readiness to take part in the summit of the association held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October of this year.