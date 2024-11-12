Amid Diplomatic Vaccum, Now An Afghan Student To Man Afghan Consulate : India Clears The Air

New Delhi: Amid months of uncertainty and debate as to who would run the Afghan consulates and embassy in India, sources in New Delhi on Tuesday announced that a young Afghan student, who the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is familiar with, and who has studied in India for seven years while completing his doctorate from South Asia University on an MEA scholarship, has agreed to function as a diplomat in the Afghan Consulate.

Sources said, "Over the past three years, Afghan diplomats manning the Afghan Embassy and Consulates in India have sought refuge/asylum in different Western countries and have left India. A lone former diplomat, who has continued to stay in India, has somehow kept the Afghan Mission/Consulates running. However, the fact remains that there is a large Afghan community based in India, which is in need of consular services. More staff is therefore required to effectively service the Afghan nationals currently residing in India".

MEA sources confirmed that the young Afghan student, who the MEA is familiar with, and who has studied in India for seven years while completing his doctorate from South Asia University on an MEA scholarship, has agreed to function as a diplomat in the Afghan Consulate. "As far as his affiliation or status is concerned, for us, he is an Afghan national working for Afghans in India", sources said.

As far as the question of India's recognition of the Taliban regime is concerned, sources stressed that there is a set process for recognition of any Government and India will continue to work with the international community on this issue. According to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Hafiz Ikramuddin Kamil, an Afghan student, has been appointed as the country’s acting consul general in Mumbai.

Dr. Kamil holds a PhD in international law and has previously served as the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Security Cooperation and Border Affairs.

The Afghanistan embassy in Delhi announced last November that it had closed due to ongoing issues with the Indian government. This came after they stopped operations on September 30, hoping the Indian government would change its position to allow normal operations. The embassy stated that it is now up to the Indian government to determine the future of the mission, whether to keep it closed or explore other options.

It is pertinent to note that India has not recognized the Taliban since they took control through force in August 2021. The country has kept a careful stance, focusing only on the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. Since 2022, India has placed a "technical team" at its Embassy in Kabul, but it does not have a full Ambassador.