Amid China's aggression in South China Sea, EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's support to Philippines

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Tuesday reiterated India's support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty. This comes amid the ongoing China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea. The Philippines' Defence Minister challenged China on Monday to seek international arbitration over its claims in the South China Sea after a recent confrontation. According to sources, Manila accused China's coastguard of using a water cannon on a civilian boat at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, causing damage and injuries.

Addressing a joint press statement following his talks with the Foreign Minister of the Philippines, Enrique Manalo, Jaishankar said, “As a nation deeply invested in this region because of its Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision, India follows all developments with great interest. We are strongly supportive of ASEAN’s centrality, cohesion and unity. We are also convinced that the progress and prosperity of this region is best served by staunch adherence to a rules-based order”.

“The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 is particularly important in that regard as the constitution of the seas. All parties must adhere to it in its entirety, both in letter and in spirit. I take this opportunity to firmly reiterate India’s support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty”, he said. He further briefed his Philippine counterpart about the Indian Navy’s deployments in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea to counter ongoing threats.

Jaishankar said, “As two seafaring nations of the Indo-Pacific, our maritime cooperation holds great potential. Last year, we signed agreements on enhanced maritime cooperation and white shipping. It is appropriate that even today, there is an Indian Coast Guard vessel, which is making a port call in Manila. “Secretary Manalo and I have discussed our shared interests in ensuring maritime safety, given that our two countries contribute so much to the global shipping industry. I also briefed him about the Indian Navy’s deployments in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea to counter ongoing threats”, he told reporters while addressing the joint press statement.

“And he has spoken about the rescue of MV True Confidence by one of our ships, INS Kolkata. And there have been some other instances, I think since then, MV, Lila Norfolk, as well which involved some crew from the Philippines”, he added. It is pertinent to note that the Indian Navy has been the quick responder in maintaining maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. Recently, the Barbados-flagged Barbados-Flagged Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence was hit by a drone/missile, approximately 55 nautical miles southwest of Aden which led to a fire onboard and caused critical injuries to some of the crew members. Thereafter, INS Kolkata, deployed for Maritime Security Operations came to the rescue of 21 crew members, including one Indian national.

Furthermore, Jaishankar noted that as the world changes, it is essential that countries like India and the Philippines cooperate more closely to shape the emerging order.

“Today we discussed a range of global and regional issues, from the UN, from the NAM to the Indo-Pacific, to Myanmar, to Ukraine and beyond that. We are also both societies that contribute significantly to the global workplace. We would like to see more resilient supply chains and trusted digital partnerships. Our activities serve to strengthen the cause of the Global South in different domains. Our commitment to democratic values is deep and abiding. We are both nations who value the autonomy of decision-making and favour a multi-polar world, with a multi-polar Asia at its core”, he said.

“These convergences, based on an expanding bilateral partnership, today drive the upward trajectory of our ties. My discussions today with Secretary Manalo, the meeting later in the day with Defense Secretary Teodoro and others, and the call on President Marcos will all provide opportunities to do that. As we move towards the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, I am confident that there is much more that awaits us”, EAM Jaishankar said during the press briefing following his talk with the Philippine counterpart.

Jaishankar pointed out that Indian companies have been active in the Philippines, as much as in the digital infrastructure as in the physical one, adding, “There is considerable interest in the Indian corporate sector in stepping that up. The growing comfort and trust between us is also reflected in the ongoing supplies of rice from India as an exceptional measure”.

India's partnership with the Philippines also has a larger context in terms of engagement with the ASEAN. The Philippines will take over as India’s country coordinator later this year. We look forward to its steering India-ASEAN cooperation, especially regarding reviewing the trade agreement, building connectivity, and deepening people-to-people contacts.

India's partnership with the Philippines also has a larger context in terms of engagement with the ASEAN. The Philippines will take over as India's country coordinator later this year. We look forward to its steering India-ASEAN cooperation, especially regarding reviewing the trade agreement, building connectivity, and deepening people-to-people contacts.

