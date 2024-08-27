America Welcomes PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine And Poland

New Delhi: The US has welcomed PM Modi's visit to Ukraine and Poland and said that it is open to any nation that is interested in assisting President Zelenskyy to work towards fair and just peace. This comes after PM Modi held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden and discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability.

Addressing the regular press briefing on August 26, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, said, "Any country that’s willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelenskyy’s perspective, by hearing him out, by signing on to that proposal, and I won’t speak for India and what they’re signing on to or not; that’s for the Prime Minister and his team to talk to, but we certainly welcome any nation that is willing to be helpful and to start that conversation by ascribing to President Zelenskyy’s just peace proposal and getting his perspectives.

Earlier today, the White House released a statement following the meeting between PM Modi and US President Biden. In his post on X, PM Modi had said that the two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised the restoration of law and order and ensuring the safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

However, the US readout has no mention of the situation in Bangladesh and the security of minorities there. The White House statement read, "President Joseph R Biden, Jr spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September.

The President commended the Prime Minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector. The leaders affirmed their continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict by international law, based on the UN Charter. The leaders also emphasised their continued commitment to work together, including through regional groups like the Quad, to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific".

The discussion between the two leaders occurred soon after PM Modi's historic visit to Poland and Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine after a gap of 30 years. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's stance on the conflict, stressing the need for a peaceful resolution through open dialogue and diplomacy. "India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told President Zelenskyy, reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to promoting peace in the region.

