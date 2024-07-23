ETV Bharat / international

Amelia Earhart Day 2024: Celebrating The Accomplishments Of The Great American Aviator

Hyderabad: Amelia Earhart Day is celebrated annually on July 24 to commemorate the birthday of the American aviator. The special day is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of the great American aviator.

Amelia Earhart is among the most renowned American aviators in history. She achieved numerous milestone records as an aviator, including being the second individual to complete a solo transatlantic flight and the initial female pilot to accomplish a solo non-stop transcontinental journey, among other achievements. Her aviation achievements catapulted her into global recognition, leading her to give numerous lectures, publish numerous books, and support issues she was passionate about.



History

There is no specific data shown when the first day was actually celebrated but in honor of the famous aviation pioneer, Amelia Earhart, July 24 was named national Amelia Earhart day.

Amelia Earhart, an American pilot, made history by becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932. She was born in Kansas and grew up there. After high school in 1916, Earhart was eager to enter a field dominated by men. She kept a scrapbook of successful women in various fields, including law and engineering.

During the First World War and the Spanish flu pandemic, Earhart worked at Spadina Military Hospital in Toronto, Canada, with the Voluntary Aid Department. It was there that she developed an interest in flying after visiting the Canadian National Exhibition.

In 1920, Earhart and her father visited Daugherty Field in Long Beach, where she flew with air racer Frank Hawks. This experience inspired her to become a pilot. She worked various jobs to save money for flying lessons and was taught by Anita Snook, the first woman to own and operate an aviation business. Snook taught Earhart to fly and helped her buy her own biplane, which he named "The Canary," and that's where the story begins.



Unknown Facts about Amelia Earhart:

Amelia Earhart was the second person to fly solo across the Atlantic and the first woman to fly solo and nonstop across the United States, among other accomplishments.

Earhart became the first woman vice president of the National Aeronautic Association, which authorized official records and races.

She also lobbied for birth control rights, supported women in politics and business, and endorsed the draft for men, women, and even the elderly to promote equality and peace.

Earhart designed a line of "functional" women's clothing, including dresses, blouses, pants, suits, and hats, initially using her own sewing machine, dress form, and seamstress. She modeled her own designs for promotional spreads.

Earhart also designed a line of lightweight, canvas-covered plywood luggage sold by Orenstein Trunk of Newark, New Jersey. Earhart luggage was sold into the 1990s.

In 1935, Earhart became a visiting professor at Purdue University at the invitation of Purdue president Edward Elliott, an advocate of higher education for women, especially in engineering and science.

Earhart also wrote best-selling books about her flying experiences and joined Purdue University in 1935 as a visiting faculty member.



The Disappearance of Amelia Earhart: In 1937, Earhart attempted to circumnavigate the globe. Unfortunately, her Purdue-funded Lockheed Model 10 Electra disappeared over the Pacific Ocean near Howland Island in July.

Despite extreme efforts to locate the plane, which ended up constituting the most expensive air and sea search in American history up to that point, there was no sign of Earhart or Noonan anywhere. Earhart was officially declared dead on January 5, 1939.



Achievements of Amelia Earhart:

January 3, 1921 – Began flying lessons with Neta Snook

July 1921 – Bought first plane, the Kinner Airster (named “The Canary”)

October 22, 1922 – Broke women’s altitude record when she rose to 14,000 feet

June 17-18, 1928 – First woman to fly across the Atlantic; 20hrs 40min (Fokker F7, Friendship)

Summer 1928 – Bought an Avro Avian, a small English plane famous because Lady Mary Heath, Britain’s foremost woman pilot, had flown it solo from Capetown, South Africa, to London