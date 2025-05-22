ETV Bharat / international

All Party Delegations Brief UAE, Japan About Operation Sindoor, Pak-Backed Terror

The delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde withAhmed Mir Khoori, member of the UAE Federal National Council at Abu Dhabi ( X/@DrSEShinde )

Abu Dhabi/Tokyo: India on Thursday launched its global outreach against terrorism emanating from Pakistan as multi-party delegations reached Japan and the United Arab Emirates to assert the right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor.

The delegation to Japan is led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, while Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is leading the delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation led by Shinde met Ahmed Mir Khoori, a member of the UAE Federal National Council at Abu Dhabi and conveyed India’s strong resolve to counter state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistani soil.

“We proudly shared India's decisive success with 'Operation Sindoor' and highlighted the ongoing terrorism threats emanating from Pakistan,” Shinde said in a post in X.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), former diplomat Sujan R Chinoy, and India’s ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir.

“We are taking a firm stand for global security and respect for international peace,” Shinde said.