All Party Delegation In Japan Highlights India's Unified Stance Against Terrorism

A delegation of Members of Parliament led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha during a meeting for Operation Sindoor global outreach, at the Embassy of India in Tokyo on Thursday ( ANI )

Tokyo: An Indian Parliamentary delegation on Friday highlighted India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism, as it met members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha is in Japan to sensitise global leadership about terror emanating from Pakistan, a month after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

"All-Party Delegation from India met Mr Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice. India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms was highlighted. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," the Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

The delegation also held fruitful interaction with Minoru Kihara, Former Defence Minister of Japan, and Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). "India’s strong resolve to fight every form of terrorism was reiterated," it said.

The delegation that Jha is leading is one of the seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

On Thursday, the delegation met Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. The Japanese Foreign Minister reiterated Japan’s support to India’s fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the Indian side, it added.