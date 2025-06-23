ETV Bharat / international

All About The United States' Stealth B2 Bombers: A Look At Past Operations

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force on May 2, 2023, airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri. ( AP )

Hyderabad: The ongoing war between Iran and Israel has escalated after the United States recently used Stealth B2 Bombers to target three Iranian nuclear sites. This is not the first time that B2 stealth bombers are in the news. The US has used these bombers in early missions also. It has a stellar record that no B2 Bomber has been lost in the battlefield till now.

As the war escalates, ETV Bharat takes a look at the past instances when the US used the B2 stealth bombers.

The Evolution Of Stealth B2 Bombers

The idea of designing a plane as a flying wing – without a definite fuselage, a tail and other protuberances – is an early one in aviation, surfacing before World War I in Germany and the Soviet Union. Towards the end of World War II, Nazi Germany built and tested the Horten Ho 229, a futuristic flying wing aircraft with rudimentary stealth features, to which the B-2 bears a striking resemblance.

In the United States, this type of design was pioneered by aircraft designer and industrialist Jack Northrop, whose first flying wing prototypes – in small scale and powered by propeller engines – took to the skies in 1940.

Jack Northrop’s fabled YB-49 flying wing, which had smooth surfaces and rounded edges but no tail or fuselage. The all-wing configuration generated a relatively small image on radar screens, but that was of no great interest at the time, and the YB-49 was canceled in 1949.

In an obscure technical paper in the 1960s, Russian physicist Pyotr Ufimtsev theorized that electromagnetic waves bouncing off a flat surface could be calculated and used to estimate the return on radar. His findings were ignored by everyone, including the Russians.

By the 1970s, bombers and fighters were increasingly vulnerable to radar-controlled air defenses.

In 1974, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Air Force began a major effort to develop combat aircraft with low radar signatures.

The existence of a new technology called “stealth” was announced by Secretary of Defense Harold Brown at a Pentagon news conference Aug. 22, 1980.

Stealth was developed and fielded under tight secrecy. Despite occasional leaks and glimpses, the stealthy aircraft would not appear in the open for almost 10 years.

The public rollout of the B-2 was in November 1988.

The U.S. initially planned to have a fleet of 132 B-2s but later cut the number to just 21, of which 19 remain flying today.

The first B-2 was delivered in 1993 to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where the fleet is based and still operates, and its first operational use was during the 1999 Kosovo War.

Major Reasons For Developing B2 Bombers

The global spread of sophisticated air defense systems in the 1980s threatened the USAF's ability to destroy an enemy's most valued targets. To overcome this threat, the USAF incorporated the revolutionary low-observable, or "stealth," technology into a long-range bomber capable of delivering large payloads of conventional or nuclear weapons.

The Operational History Of B2 Bombers

It was first deployed over Kosovo and Serbia in 1999, as part of NATO’s campaign. It was then used in Afghanistan in 2001, Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011. It was again used against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda targets in 2017. In 2024 October The United States military conducted “precision strikes” against five underground weapons storage locations, using B2 bombers.

The B2 Bomber Hollywood Cameos

When Hollywood needs a “super bomber” to make a cameo and fight off a giant monster or an alien invasion, the red carpet is rolled out for the B-2. With an unmistakable silhouette and flying wing design, it’s easily one of the most recognized aircraft in the world. It has appeared in movies including “Independence Day,” “Armageddon,” “Iron Man 2,” “Cloverfield,” “Airplanes,” “Rampage” and, most recently, “Captain Marvel.”