All About The United States' Stealth B2 Bombers: A Look At Past Operations

Hyderabad: The ongoing war between Iran and Israel has escalated after the United States recently used Stealth B2 Bombers to target three Iranian nuclear sites. This is not the first time that B2 stealth bombers are in the news. The US has used these bombers in early missions also. It has a stellar record that no B2 Bomber has been lost in the battlefield till now.
As the war escalates, ETV Bharat takes a look at the past instances when the US used the B2 stealth bombers.
The Evolution Of Stealth B2 Bombers
The idea of designing a plane as a flying wing – without a definite fuselage, a tail and other protuberances – is an early one in aviation, surfacing before World War I in Germany and the Soviet Union. Towards the end of World War II, Nazi Germany built and tested the Horten Ho 229, a futuristic flying wing aircraft with rudimentary stealth features, to which the B-2 bears a striking resemblance.
In the United States, this type of design was pioneered by aircraft designer and industrialist Jack Northrop, whose first flying wing prototypes – in small scale and powered by propeller engines – took to the skies in 1940.
Jack Northrop’s fabled YB-49 flying wing, which had smooth surfaces and rounded edges but no tail or fuselage. The all-wing configuration generated a relatively small image on radar screens, but that was of no great interest at the time, and the YB-49 was canceled in 1949.
In an obscure technical paper in the 1960s, Russian physicist Pyotr Ufimtsev theorized that electromagnetic waves bouncing off a flat surface could be calculated and used to estimate the return on radar. His findings were ignored by everyone, including the Russians.
- By the 1970s, bombers and fighters were increasingly vulnerable to radar-controlled air defenses.
- In 1974, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Air Force began a major effort to develop combat aircraft with low radar signatures.
- The existence of a new technology called “stealth” was announced by Secretary of Defense Harold Brown at a Pentagon news conference Aug. 22, 1980.
- Stealth was developed and fielded under tight secrecy. Despite occasional leaks and glimpses, the stealthy aircraft would not appear in the open for almost 10 years.
- The public rollout of the B-2 was in November 1988.
- The U.S. initially planned to have a fleet of 132 B-2s but later cut the number to just 21, of which 19 remain flying today.
- The first B-2 was delivered in 1993 to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where the fleet is based and still operates, and its first operational use was during the 1999 Kosovo War.
Major Reasons For Developing B2 Bombers
The global spread of sophisticated air defense systems in the 1980s threatened the USAF's ability to destroy an enemy's most valued targets. To overcome this threat, the USAF incorporated the revolutionary low-observable, or "stealth," technology into a long-range bomber capable of delivering large payloads of conventional or nuclear weapons.
The Operational History Of B2 Bombers
It was first deployed over Kosovo and Serbia in 1999, as part of NATO’s campaign. It was then used in Afghanistan in 2001, Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011. It was again used against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda targets in 2017. In 2024 October The United States military conducted “precision strikes” against five underground weapons storage locations, using B2 bombers.
The B2 Bomber Hollywood Cameos
When Hollywood needs a “super bomber” to make a cameo and fight off a giant monster or an alien invasion, the red carpet is rolled out for the B-2. With an unmistakable silhouette and flying wing design, it’s easily one of the most recognized aircraft in the world. It has appeared in movies including “Independence Day,” “Armageddon,” “Iron Man 2,” “Cloverfield,” “Airplanes,” “Rampage” and, most recently, “Captain Marvel.”
Interesting Facts About B2 Bombers According To Northrop Grumman
- An Engineering Marvel: To bring the B-2 to life, Northrop Grumman had to invent all components from scratch. That list included tools, a software laboratory, composite materials, special test equipment, and 3-D modeling and computer systems. Related manufacturing processes were also created.
- Why it’s No. #1:When the U.S. must go to war, the B-2 is there on the first night. The B-2 went into enemy territory on Night One in support of Operation Allied Force (Serbia); Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan); Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq) and twice in Libya in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn and Operation Odyssey Lightning. The B-2, one of the most survivable aircraft in the world, is the only aircraft to combine long-range, stealth and a heavy payload on a single platform.
- Legendary Combat Debut: The B-2 saw its first operational use during Operation Allied Force. Two B-2s flew more than 31 hours from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to Kosovo. They attacked multiple targets, then flew directly back. The B-2s flew less than 1 percent of the total missions, yet destroyed 33 percent of the targets during the first eight weeks of conflict.
- Key Feature: One of the B-2's defining stealth features is its ability to minimize radar detection, with the U.S. Air Force noting it's due to a "combination of reduced infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual and radar signatures. These signatures make it difficult for the sophisticated defensive systems to detect, track and engage the B-2."
- Beast Mode; Longest Aerial Combat Mission in History : The B-2 holds the record for longest air combat mission in history. In 2001, the Spirit of America and five other B-2s were the first to enter Afghan airspace for a record setting 44-hour mission. The aircraft’s performance is even more impressive in that the B-2 made a quick pit stop for a 45-minute crew and service change with engines still running. It then flew back to Missouri for another 30-hour flight for a total of more than 70 consecutive hours.
Dimensions: The B-2 is 69 feet long, 17 feet high and has a wingspan of 172 feet, half the length of a football field.
High Subsonic : The B-2 can reach a high subsonic speed and can also reach an altitude of more than 50,000 feet.
B2 bombers can cover the whole world : The B-2 can travel 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km) without refueling and 10,000 nautical miles with only one refueling. It can reach any point in the world within hours.
The high-tech bombers' cockpits are equipped with microwave ovens and tiny refrigerators to keep their crews nourished and attentive throughout such lengthy flights.
Cost: The U.S. B-2 costs about $2.1 billion each.
Operational cost: $135,000/hr.
Armament: conventional or nuclear weapons.
Its payload capacity of more than 40,000 pounds (18,144 kg) allows the aircraft to carry a diverse array of conventional and nuclear weapons
The bomber's internal weapons bays are specifically designed to maintain stealth characteristics while accommodating large ordnance loads, which could include two GBU-57A/B MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator), a 30,000-pound precision-guided "bunker buster" bomb.
Nuclear weapons: The B-2 Spirit serves as a key component of America's nuclear triad, capable of delivering strategic nuclear weapons with stealth and precision.
Top speed: 628 mph.
Fuel capacity: 167,000 pounds.
Weight: 158,100 pounds
Read More: