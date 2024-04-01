Al Jazeera 'terror channel' will no longer broadcast from Israel, says Benjamin Netanyahu

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says "terror channel" Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel,

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "terror channel" Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. Netanyahu accused Al Jazeera of harming Israeli security, participating in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and inciting violence against Israel.

Deir Al-Balah: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will shut down satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera immediately. Netanyahu vowed to close the terror channel after parliament passed a law Monday clearing the way for the country to halt Al Jazeera from broadcasting from Israel.

Netanyahu accused Al Jazeera of harming Israeli security, participating in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and inciting violence against Israel. The terror channel Al Jazeera will not broadcast any longer from Israel, Netanyahu wrote on X. It is my intention to act immediately under the new law to stop the channel's activities."

Last Updated :15 hours ago

