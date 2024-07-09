‘Akhri Ball…’ PM Modi Hails India’s Never Give Up Attitude in T20 World Cup 2024 During Russia Visit

Moscow (Russia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM addressed the Indian community during his visit and also praised the Indian cricket team during his speech.

Narendra Modi addressed Indian diaspora during visit to Russia. (ANI)

The Indian cricket team put an end to the trophy drought recently by winning the T20 World Cup 2024. In the final of the marquee tournament, South Africa needed 30 runs from 30 deliveries and the game looked to be tilted in the favour of the Proteas. However, the Indian bowlers dished out a valiant effort to pull the game back and secure a win by seven runs in the end. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow PM Modi stated that the Indian team showed a never give up attitude and there is a lot to learn from it.

“The real story behind the World Cup win also lies in the journey to the title. Today’s youth and today’s young India do not give up till the last ball and last moment. Victory bows down to only those who are not ready to give up,” he stated.

After interacting with the Indian community, PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin and will pay a visit to the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition venue in Moscow.

The two leaders held a meeting at the Russian President's official address and discussed global issues over it. The last meeting between these two world leaders was at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan two years back.