Air India Flight AI171 To Go Off Aviation Map As Airliner To Junk Flight Number '171'

The London Gatwick flight of Air India will now be renumbered as '159' next week and the return flight will bear flight number '160'.

A London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 people on board, and several others on the ground.
Ahmedabad: NDRF and security personnel at the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, June 14, 2025.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST

By Amey Rane

New Delhi: Air India will drop its flight number "171" following one of the worst plane crashes in the aviation sector involving its The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft killing all but one of the 242 people onboard, official sources said.

AI171 went down soon after take-off was operating the flight 'AI 171' from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

to London Gatwick airport.

According to sources, it is a general practice that airlines stop using particular flight numbers after fatal flight accidents.

"It will be kind of helping the relatives and other passengers cope with the losses and will help ease their pain in some small ways," the official who revealed it to ETV Bharat said.

From June 17 onwards, the flight number of Ahmedabad-London Gatwick will be 'AI 159' instead of 'AI 171'. The return flight will bear the flight number '160'. The required changes to the booking system were made on Friday, another source who was privy to the implementation said.

Another source said that Air India Express has also decided to do away with its flight number 'IX 171'.

The discontinuation of the flight number '171' is also a mark of respect for the departed souls, they added.

In 2020, Air India Express also discontinued using the flight number of the aircraft that crashed in Kozhikode, killing 21 people onboard.

