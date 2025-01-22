ETV Bharat / international

AI Potential Must Be Tapped While Addressing Societal Issues: Vaishnaw

Davos: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the huge potential of artificial intelligence must be tapped while simultaneously addressing societal issues.

In his interactions during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Vaishnaw said about AI that the government is in discussion with all the stakeholders to get the right regulatory framework so that innovation and regulation are balanced.

He said AI's potential can be utilised in solving some of the most complex problems, such as those pertaining to healthcare, weather, logistics and design. He said this potential must be tapped, but simultaneously the societal issues must be addressed.

He also said that India has set up integrated and unified pavilions this time with state government pavilions also being part of the India pavilion.

Vaishnaw said leaders from across the world have shown confidence in India for its policy certainty and the trajectory of the Indian economy.

"Our prime minister emphasized the importance of creating a unified and integrated India pavilion. This year, all the states are represented within the pavilion, showcasing a cohesive and impressive display.

"It beautifully highlights the progress of our economy, the policy stability, transparency, and the strong foundation established under the prime minister's leadership," he said.