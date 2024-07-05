Ahead of India-Russia Summit, IRRPL Delivers 35,000 AK-203 Assault Rifles To Indian Army

New Delhi: In a milestone achievement, the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a joint venture between India and Russia, has successfully delivered 35,000 AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles to the Indian Army, the Russian side said on Friday.

The development is seen as a boost to the 'Make In India' initiative and is a testimony to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative, which aims to enhance local production and self-dependency in the defence sector. This comes ahead of the India-Russian summit slated to take place on July 8-9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Moscow to attend the Summit. This would be his first visit since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

It is pertinent to note that the handover of the Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifle to India is part of the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries. The rifle, a modernised version of the AK-200 series, is part of India's 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector.

The joint venture, IRRPL, involves India's Ordnance Factory Board and Russian companies ROSOBORONEXPORT JSC and Kalashnikov Group, subsidiaries of Rostec State Corporation. This is in line with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan program, focusing on defence production localisation. The rifles are manufactured at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh to ensure timely delivery.

India-Russia defence ties

India and Russia have a longstanding defence cooperation relationship that dates back to the Cold War era. This partnership encompasses a wide range of activities, including arms sales, joint production, military training, and technology transfers.

Russia has been a major supplier of military equipment to India. Notable deals include the acquisition of the S-400 air defence missile systems, Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, T-90 tanks, and various naval vessels.

Both countries have engaged in joint production and development of military hardware including the BrahMos cruise missile, which is developed jointly by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia. They have also collaborated on the development and production of the Ka-226T multi-role helicopters.

India and Russia conduct regular joint military exercises, such as the "Indra" series of exercises, which include Army, Navy, and Air Force drills. These exercises aim to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two nations. Notably, Russia has been a significant partner in transferring military technology to India. This has included providing blueprints and technical know-how for the production and maintenance of various defence systems within India.

The defence cooperation is part of a broader strategic partnership between India and Russia, which also includes collaboration in areas like nuclear energy, space exploration, and counter-terrorism.