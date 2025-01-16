ETV Bharat / international

Ahead Of Budget, US Body Seeks Bold Reforms To Attract Fresh Investments

Washington: Ahead of the annual budget next month, an India-centric US business advocacy group on Wednesday in a series of recommendations underscored the importance of bold reforms to attract fresh investments, strengthen key industries, and elevate India’s position as a premier global growth driver.

The US-India Tax Forum, a dedicated tax policy Forum of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in its comprehensive set of recommendations, offered a blueprint for the reforms that can enhance transparency, reduce complexities, and help unlock the country’s full economic potential.

“The Union Budget 2025-26 comes at a critical juncture for India's economic trajectory. As global headwinds persist, India must prioritize reforms that foster investor confidence, simplify the tax regime, and provide targeted incentives for sectors with transformative potential,” said Tarun Bajaj, chairperson of the US-India Tax Forum and former Indian Revenue Secretary.

“Recommendations like rationalising TDS structures, extending concessional tax rates for greenfield manufacturing, and supporting GIFT City as a global financial hub address systemic challenges while opening avenues for sustainable growth,” he said.

Seeking to revolutionise direct taxation, the tax policy forum in its submission to the Union Finance Ministry called for simplifying Tax Deduction at Source (TDS). Streamline the TDS structure to two or three rates, reducing compliance burdens and enabling businesses to focus on growth, it said.

“Align tax rates for foreign bank branches with those of domestic banks to attract foreign investment and enhance competitiveness. Introduce a concessional 10 per cent tax rate on dividend income for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to boost capital inflows,” the forum said.

For making GIFT City a Global Financial Hub, it recommended exempting dividends for shareholders in GIFT City and offering tax exemptions on financial transactions to position it as a central hub for multinational corporations.

It sought to expand Safe Harbor Regulations (SHR) and accelerate the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) process to create a predictable and transparent tax environment.