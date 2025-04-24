After Pahalgam: How India's Visa Suspension Deepens The India-Pakistan Divide

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives, New Delhi has taken the dramatic step of revoking and suspending all visa services for Pakistani nationals.

While the move is being framed as a firm message against cross-border terrorism, it marks yet another downturn in the already strained India-Pakistan relationship. This decision raises serious questions about the future of bilateral engagements, people-to-people exchanges, and regional diplomacy in South Asia.

Following a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Region Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals have been deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry issued another press release stating that the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

"All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, 2025,” the release stated. "Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29, 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended. Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest."

The announcement about the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals by the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday came barely hours after PM Modi voiced India’s firm resolve to fight terrorism.

"India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," Modi said while addressing a public rally in Madhubani, Bihar. “We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. Entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us."

The suspension of visa services is a clear signal of India’s unwillingness to maintain even the most basic people-to-people ties in the absence of credible action from Pakistan against terror groups operating from its soil. Although formal diplomatic ties remain technically intact with high commissions still operational in New Delhi and Islamabad, the move reflects a downgrading of engagement. Visa processing is often one of the last threads that sustains interaction when formal dialogue breaks down. Severing that thread suggests New Delhi is closing off even the possibility of informal diplomatic backchannels for the time being.

The visa freeze is likely to scuttle any quiet attempts at resuming bilateral talks, whether at official or unofficial levels. Confidence-building measures (CBMs) such as medical tourism, religious pilgrimages, cultural exchanges, and sporting contacts – which rely heavily on visa facilitation – are now indefinitely suspended.

"The incident in Pahalgam is such that it calls for a very severe step on the part of India," Nisha Taneja, Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), told ETV Bharat. "There was no other way out."

At the same time, she said that it is sad that the burden of the terrorists' act will have to be borne by the common people of Pakistan. She said that medical tourism from Pakistan to India will be affected after the government’s decision that medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

Medical tourism has been a significant facet of India-Pakistan relations, with thousands of Pakistani nationals traveling to India annually for medical treatments. India’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with cost-effective services, has made it a preferred destination for patients from Pakistan seeking specialised medical care.

India's medical tourism sector is a growing contributor to its economy. In 2022, the sector was estimated to be worth $9 billion, with approximately two million patients visiting India from 78 countries for various treatments. Patients from Pakistan have been a significant part of this influx, seeking treatments ranging from organ transplants to cardiac surgeries.

The High Commission of India in Islamabad has been facilitating medical visas for Pakistani nationals, acknowledging India’s position as a global centre for healthcare. Specialised hospitals in cities like Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai have been primary destinations due to their advanced medical facilities and English-speaking medical professionals.

Taneja said that the suspension of visa services will also affect businessmen who travel on both sides. "There are families who live on both sides," she said. "On several fronts, we will see breaks. Religious pilgrimage will also be affected."

Religious pilgrimages between India and Pakistan have long served as vital conduits for cultural exchange and spiritual fulfilment, transcending the long-fractured political relations between the two nations. These pilgrimages, rooted in shared histories and sacred sites, encompass visits by Pakistani Muslims to revered shrines in India and Indian Sikhs to significant gurdwaras in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan oversees the organisation of pilgrimages for Pakistani Muslims to attend the annual Urs (death anniversaries) of prominent Sufi saints in India. Key sites include the shrines of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Hazrat Amir Khusro in Delhi, and Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. These visits are facilitated under the 1974 bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, which outlines the framework for such exchanges.

For the Sikh community, Pakistan houses several of their most sacred sites, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal associated with a miraculous imprint believed to be of Guru Nanak’s hand, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur where Guru Nanak spent his final years.

The Kartarpur Corridor, inaugurated in November 2019, provides visa-free access for Indian Sikhs to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, allowing up to 5,000 pilgrims daily. This initiative has been hailed as a significant step towards fostering people-to-people connections despite broader geopolitical tensions.

According to Anand Kumar, Associate Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and an expert on South Asia, India is using its diplomatic as well as people-to-people wherewithal keeping in view the current situation.

"It is another way of saying that what Pakistan has done is not okay," Kumar said. "This is a clear act of hostility coming out of Pakistan."

He further stated that with the suspension of visas, Track II diplomacy between India and Pakistan will also not happen at this point."It (the Pahalgam attack) is a major hostile act by Pakistan and India is taking its time to decide its response," Kumar said.