Another Hindu Priest 'Arrested' In Bangladesh; Deeply Shocking, Says ISKCON Kolkata

Amid raging protests over the atrocities on minority communities and the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, another priest with allegiance to the Hindu religion was arrested from Chattogram on Saturday. Shyam Das Prabhu, the priest, was arrested during his visit to a jail where Das is lodged.

Taking to the social media platform X, Radharamn Das, vice-president and spokesperson of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Kolkata, shared an image of the priest claiming his arrest by the police.

"Does he look like a terrorist? #FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh. The arrest of innocent #ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking & disturbing," Das wrote in his X handle.

Chinmoy Das's arrest from Dhaka Airport on November 25 on the charges of 'sedition' led to massive protests in the country, leading to the death of a public prosecutor and injuring several others on November 26.

This had a ripple effect in India where several Hindu outfits have been taking out rallies condemning the persecution of minorities and demanding the immediate release of Das.

As a mark of protest, a Kolkata hospital has refused to admit and treat any patient from Bangladesh after the image of the Indian Tricolour being trampled by the students at the main entrance of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology went viral.

A multi-specialty healthcare facility in Agartala followed suit on Saturday. Agartala-based ILS Hospital, which has been a popular destination for patients from the neighbouring country due to its proximity and affordable treatment costs, said the decision was taken over atrocities against Hindus and disrespect to the national flag in Bangladesh.

ILS Hospital chief operating officer Gautam Hazarika said, "We extend full support to the demand of suspension of treatment to people from Bangladesh at our health facility. Our help desks at Akhaura check post and ILS hospitals have been closed from today onwards".

Hazarika's remarks came in response to a group of people who had staged a protest at the hospital, demanding that the facility stop providing medical services to Bangladeshi citizens, citing disrespect towards the Indian flag and growing concerns over the treatment of Hindus in the neighbouring country.