After India-Pakistan Ceasefire, US President Donald Trump May Solve Generational War Between Two Countries: State Department

Hyderabad: After brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following days of armed conflict in the Pahalgam terror attack fallout, US President Donald Trump is set to solve a generational war between the arch rivals, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the remarks during a press briefing in Washington in the United States of America. To a question whether the State Department was planning to invite the leadership of India and Pakistan for follow-up discussion after last month's ceasefire, Bruce passed the buck to President Trump.
"Well, I – obviously, I can't speak to what's on the mind or the plans of the President. What I do know is that I think we all recognise that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war. So it doesn't – it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he'd want to manage something like that,” Bruce said.
"He seems very much to be – and not just seems but he is – has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible," she added.
The US Department spokesperson further said it was an "exciting time that if we can get to a point in that particular conflict..."
"Thank God, but also thank Secretary (of State) (Marco) Rubio and President Trump and the Vice President (JD Vance). It is – it’s a very interesting time. And so it’s – every day brings something new, and I hope perhaps something like that can also get resolved before the President,” she said.
The US State Department spokesperson however refused to comment on the letter by Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to Antony Blinken demanding to put sanctions on suspected Indian agents involved in his assassination attempt.
