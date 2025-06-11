ETV Bharat / international

After India-Pakistan Ceasefire, US President Donald Trump May Solve Generational War Between Two Countries: State Department

Hyderabad: After brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following days of armed conflict in the Pahalgam terror attack fallout, US President Donald Trump is set to solve a generational war between the arch rivals, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the remarks during a press briefing in Washington in the United States of America. To a question whether the State Department was planning to invite the leadership of India and Pakistan for follow-up discussion after last month's ceasefire, Bruce passed the buck to President Trump.

"Well, I – obviously, I can't speak to what's on the mind or the plans of the President. What I do know is that I think we all recognise that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war. So it doesn't – it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he'd want to manage something like that,” Bruce said.

"He seems very much to be – and not just seems but he is – has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible," she added.