After Hostages and Prisoners Are Freed, Complex Issues Remain for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners drive past destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip after their release from Israeli jails under a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might lead to a permanent end to the two-year war that ravaged the Palestinian territory.

But thornier issues such as whether Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza — and the question of Palestinian statehood — remain unresolved, highlighting the fragility of an agreement that for now only pauses the deadliest conflict in the history of Israel and the Palestinians.

For Israelis, the release of the 20 remaining living hostages brought elation and a sense of closure to a war many felt they were forced into by Hamas, although many pledged to fight on for the return of deceased hostages still in Gaza. But with the living hostages freed, the urgency with which many were driven to call for an end to the war will likely diminish, easing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the next phases of the agreement.

Four deceased hostages were returned to Israel on Monday, and another 24 are supposed to be turned over as part of the first phase of the ceasefire, which also requires Israel to allow a surge of food and other humanitarian aid into Gaza.

While there was an outburst of joy in Gaza for prisoners returning from Israel and hope that the fighting may wind down for good, the torment drags on for war-weary Palestinians. Gaza has been decimated by Israeli bombardment; there is little left of its prewar economy, basic services are in disarray and many homes have been destroyed. It remains unclear who will pay for reconstruction, a process that could take years.

Israel says the deal achieves its war objectives

U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to the region to celebrate the deal. In an address to Israel's parliament, he urged lawmakers to seize a chance for broader peace in the region. In Egypt, he and other world leaders gathered to set the trickier parts of the deal into motion.

Netanyahu, who according to his office did not join the meeting in Egypt because of a Jewish holiday, told parliament that he was committed to the agreement, saying it "ends the war by achieving all our objectives." Israel had said it would not end the war until all the hostages were freed and Hamas was defeated. Critics accused Netanyahu of allowing the war to drag on for political reasons, which he denied.

The war began with Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, when militants killed 1,200 people and took 251 captives. Israel's retaliatory campaign killed more than 67,000 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government. Its figures are seen as a reliable estimate by the U.N. and many independent experts.

The war has rippled across the Middle East, with conflict erupting between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah, Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen and Iran itself.

Israel is elated by the return of the living hostages

Israelis watched with jubilation in public screenings attended by thousands as the 20 living hostages, all male, reunited with their families. Crowds broke into cheers, as tears of joy streamed down relieved faces.

"You are alive! Two arms and two legs," said Zvika Mor, upon seeing his son Eitan for the first time in two years.

When Bar Kupershtein was reunited with his family, his father, Tal, who uses a wheelchair after a car accident and stroke, fulfilled a promise to himself by standing up for a few minutes to embrace his freed son.

Unlike previous releases, Hamas held no ceremonies for the captives before freeing them. Instead, families received video calls from masked militants who allowed them a first glimpse at their loved ones before they came home.

The plight of the hostages had widespread support in Israel, where thousands would join the families for weekly protests demanding Israel secure their release.

The fate of the hostages was a central driver of a movement in Israel to end the war. Many Israelis viewed Netanyahu's twin goals of freeing the captives and defeating Hamas as incompatible.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said any delay by Hamas in retuning the remaining bodies of deceased hostages would be viewed as a violation of the ceasefire deal.